Mellinger podcast: Why Denver is KC Chiefs’ ideal opponent + rare Eric Berry interview

We lead off with a Chiefs-Broncos point that a lot of people are missing, and also hit questions about Sporting Kansas City’s playoff struggles, Travis Kelce’s place in the Chiefs’ offense and the best teams to cover.

The bonus section is the best we’ve ever had: Eric Berry, in his own words, in the first interview he’s done in years.

New to the show?

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City's coaches, fans and reporters. We've talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and many other folks of interest to KC sports fans.

