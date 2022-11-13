These Mellanni Sheets Have Nearly 240K 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, So I *Had* to Try Them

The Sheets Are Tightly Woven, Making Them Surprisingly Durable

The secret to that softness is all in the fabric: These are woven out of double-brushed microfiber, which is a fancy way of saying the polyester fibers that have been smoothed on both sides. (Ever touch a sheet that’s scratchy on one side? That could be due to a printed pattern…or because it’s brushed on one side only.)

The threads on the Mellanni sheets are actually so tightly woven together that stains can’t seep in easily, making them durable, too. And the fabric is pretty wrinkle-resistant—even if you’re guilty of leaving them in the dryer for a while before swapping out your bedding, as I am. They are the type of linens that you’ll want to use in guest bedrooms, kids’ rooms and the vacation condo, since they feel high end but won’t cost you a fortune if you have to replace them down the road.

Making the Bed Is Oh-So-Easy

Each Mellanni set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet. And while the set lacks my favorite feature I’ve ever seen on bedding—a tag denoting the “long” and “short” sides, so there’s no fumbling to readjust—it has another “why don’t all fitted sheets come with this?!” feature: elastic all the way around the sheet, not just on the corners. Plus, the regular fitted sheet is deep enough to fit a 16-inch-tall bed, which is great for plusher mattresses and cushy mattress toppers. (The company also recently released extra-deep pocket fitted sheets, which can fit mattresses up to 21 inches thick.) Even with a 3-inch mattress pad on my queen-size bed, the regular sheets slid on easily—no fighting or tugging.

But They’re Not Ideal for Hot Sleepers

For all of the benefits of those aforementioned tightly woven polyester fibers, there’s one downside: They’re not as breathable as cotton, which means you’ll stay warm and cozy in the winter…but might wake up with night sweats mid-summer. If you tend to be a hot sleeper, you may want to change out your sheets in the warmer months (or stick with a cooling comforter).

It took me a while to finally give Mellanni a shot, but I’m so glad I did. You can’t beat the durability and softness of the sheets that cost just $36 a pop.

