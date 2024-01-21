Melissa Rivers Sold Some of Mom Joan's Clothes on The RealReal: 'She'd Love That I Got Good Prices!' (Exclusive)

The late comedian's daughter tells PEOPLE what her mom, who died nearly decade ago, would think about fashion today

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images TV personalities Joan Rivers and Melissa Rivers speak during the E! Entertainment Television lunch panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 7, 2012 in Pasadena, California.

Melissa Rivers is opening up about her relationship with her late mother Joan, and what she'd tell her about the fashion world if she was still alive today.

"I think the good news would be that I was able to sell a lot of her stuff on the RealReal and got really good prices for it," the podcast host, 55, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview. "She'd love that."

Melissa adds how she thinks the late comedian, who died on Sept. 4, 2014 after she stopped breathing during a surgical procedure from lack of oxygen to her brain, would find it funny how much she's turned into her when it comes to her style critiques.

"Because I am a 46-year-old mom, I look around at some people and the things they're wearing as teenage girls, and I'm like, I'm very glad I don't have a teenage girl," she shares. "I would be putting a coat over you and tell you to put pants on. And that would be me turning into my own mother. I think she never, ever would buy into everybody wearing sweats."

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

As for cancel culture, Melissa says her mom would have fought against it, especially for comics.

"I think she'd be very frustrated," says Melissa, who now hosts the Melissa Rivers' Group Text podcast, where she chats about entertainment, current events and more with celeb guests including Chelsea Handler, Tan France and Eric McCormack. "She'd hate not being able to be funny."

She continues, "She always said, when you make someone laugh, it's like giving them a mini vacation. So when we all lost our sense of humor about everything, she would not have liked it. On the one hand, she wouldn't give a s--- if she were canceled. Then again, that would only happen if I let her out of the closet and removed the duct tape from her mouth."

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images Joan and Melissa Rivers on the red carpet for the Comedy Central Roast of Joan Rivers, held at CBS Studios on July 26, 2009 in Studio City, California.

Melissa also shares how Joan would have equally enjoyed the new GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

"Oh she would have thought Ozempic was the greatest thing since sliced bread," Melissa says. "Her two least favorite things were diet and exercise, so if she could find a way to avoid both? Awesome."

