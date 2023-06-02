Melissa McCarthy Shares ‘Little Mermaid’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos: ‘More Sea Witch Goodness’

The actress played Ursula in the new live-action reimagining of the Disney classic

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

Melissa McCarthy can’t get enough of life under the sea!



On Thursday, the star of The Little Mermaid star posted a series of new behind-the-scenes photos and video from the movie to Instagram, captioning the throwbacks, “more sea witch goodness!!”

“So thrilled you have all been loving our not-so-little movie. The amount of incredible humans it took to bring it all to life is amazing,” McCarthy, 52, added in a sweet tribute to fans and the movie’s cast and crew.



McCarthy — who played sea-witch Ursula opposite Halle Bailey's Ariel in the live-action retelling of the Disney classic — gave fans a glimpse of just what, and who, it took to bring her famously villainous character to the screen.

In one snap, a smiling McCarthy sat cross-legged, surrounded by what appeared to be cast mates and crew for the movie. Showing she knows just how to mix sea witch glamor with some modern-day comfort, the actress paired her character’s voluminous white wig and signature black bustier with some comfortable looking black leggings and black sneakers.



The Bridesmaids actress also posted a quirky video of herself acting against an entirely blue background, featuring two cast mates behind her dressed in head-to-toe in blue fabric. In the clip, McCarthy glanced around before walking off screen, leaving her blue-clad friends on set appearing confused. No sound accompanied the video, leaving fans guessing as to which scene was being filmed.

Revealing the movie used impressive technology, one photo showed The Little Mermaid actress, holding two fish connected to what appears to be black mechanical arms. Proving she didn’t spend every moment on set in full Ursuala glam, McCarthy instead sported a casual hooded sweater and appeared to be makeup free.



DISNEY Melissa McCarthy in The Little Mermaid

McCarthy recently admitted that she sees a long future playing the conniving sea-witch. During a joint interview with Javier Bardem, 54, who plays Ariel's father King Triton, the actress joked to The Hollywood Reporter she would love to see "six or seven" Ursula spin-off movies.



The reimagining of the 1989 classic has already proved a smash hit with movie-goers, blowing competition out of the water during its opening weekend. Released in theaters on May 26, Box Office Mojo reported that The Little Mermaid had grossed $117 million grossed domestically and another $68.3 million made in theaters overseas during its opening weekend.

Brendon Thorne/Getty

In April, McCarthy — PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue cover star — discussed her role in the under-the-sea classic. Revealing her love and familiarity with the movie, she told PEOPLE that she, "threw myself in front of [director Rob Marshall's] car and begged him" to play Ursula. "I didn't really, but I did beg him to talk to me. That part's true," she added.

"I loved her so much. She's such a broad, I just wanted to have a drink with her," McCarthy continued. "And yes, she's the villain, but I was like, I think I get her. She's been ostracized. Especially after COVID, I think we all get Ursula a little bit more. Spending all that time alone. I just thought she was funny. And I love that it was about this young woman who was just trying to figure out what she wanted."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters now.



Read the original article on People.