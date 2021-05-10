Melissa McCarthy Shares Empowering Note She Wrote to Herself Years Ago: 'Still Stands'

melissa mccarthy

Melissa McCarthy's younger self is doling out some excellent life advice.

The actress, 50, shared a note on Instagram Monday she had written to herself "years ago" and recently unearthed. The note — which included a list of reminders — was written in purple marker on a white sheet of paper.

"To Me," the note began, "In 10 years you will not remember his name."

"It's okay to cry it out," the list continued. "For the love of God — buy both pairs of shoes."

"Please listen to that little voice inside your head. A walk of shame can be character building. Call Mom. Just eat the damn cookie!!" McCarthy had written before concluding, "Go all IN —> you'll never get today back. XOXOXO, Me."

"Found this note I wrote to myself years ago... still stands," McCarthy wrote in the caption of the post.

In February, McCarthy shared more about her outlook on life in an interview with PEOPLE.

"How boring would it be if we were all the same? We're drawn to each other because of all our weird, unexplainable character quirks," she said. "Life is short. Just be yourself!"

The actress shares daughters Vivian, 12, and Georgette, 10, with husband Ben Falcone, 46. She added to PEOPLE that they drive her mission to spread positivity and self-confidence.

"My oldest has a really good head on her shoulders, but kids that age are always thinking, 'Does someone think I look silly?' I tell them it's all silly and we're all idiots!" she said. "The second you embrace that and have real friends, you realize that's the fun part. Who is the dumbest and the goofiest? Those are the friends you'll have all your life."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy recently had the opportunity to work with one of her own lifelong friends, Thunder Force costar Octavia Spencer.

"After 20+ years, I'm #stillbestfriends with the incredible @octaviaspencer and I wouldn't have it any other way ❤️" McCarthy wrote in the caption for the post. The star shared a photo of herself and Spencer, 50, embracing at her wedding, as well as several photos of the duo with friends.

"Who is your bestie?" McCarthy added in the caption for the post, which was part of a #stillbestfriends campaign to promote her Netflix movie with Spencer. "Did you know them pre-cell phone so half your photos are old disposables?"