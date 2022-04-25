Melissa Lucio hopes to 'prove my innocence' after Texas court grants stay of execution

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday issued a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio, on death row for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter in 2007.

Lucio, 53, was scheduled to be executed Wednesday. The court ordered the 138th Judicial District Court of Cameron County to consider the new evidence presented by Lucio's legal team, and issued a stay on her execution "pending resolution of the remanded claims" in her habeas application.

“I am grateful the court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always," Lucio said in a statement through her attorneys. "I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren."

Lucio was convicted in 2008 for the murder of Mariah, who prosecutors said suffered physical abuse leading to her death. In clemency appeals, Lucio's legal team has claimed new evidence shows the toddler's death was an accident caused by an undiagnosed injury sustained after falling down the stairs two days prior.

Lucio has attracted public support from celebrities and state lawmakers since her case gained attention last month. Kim Kardashian, an outspoken advocate of criminal justice reform, expressed support for Lucio's clemency on social media in early April, and Amanda Knox – whose murder conviction in the death of a British student in Italy was overturned in 2015 – penned a Twitter thread on Lucio's case.

Rachelle Zoca, of Chicago, holds a sign during a vigil for Melissa Lucio at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Juan, Texas. Lucio is the first woman of Hispanic descent in Texas to be sentenced to death.

In statements issued after the decision, Lucio's legal team shared that her family and loved ones feel relieved by the court's decision.

“We know that Melissa’s children – Mariah’s brothers and sisters – and Mariah’s grandparents, aunts and uncles are all relieved and grateful that Melissa’s life will not be taken by the State of Texas," Tivon Schardl, one of Lucio's attorneys, wrote in a statement. "Melissa is entitled to a new, fair trial. The people of Texas are entitled to a new, fair trial."

More than half of the members of the Texas Legislature have urged the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency for Lucio, citing questions about her guilt and the legal process behind her conviction. Legislators pressed a top state prosecutor to halt Lucio's execution during a tense April 12 hearing.

Meanwhile, nearly half the jurors who served on Lucio's capital trial jury in 2008 have spoken out against her execution in recent months.

The stay of execution comes just days after the state executed 78-year-old Carl Wayne Buntion, who had been the oldest death row inmate, for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago. Lucio would be the first Latina woman executed in the United States since the resumption of the death penalty in the 1970s, according to her legal team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Melissa Lucio, Texas death row inmate, granted stay of execution