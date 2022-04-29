Melissa Joins Forces With French-Chic Brand Rouje for Latest Collab

Melissa, the footwear brand that has been rolling out fashion-forward collabs with Simon Miller, Viktor & Rolf and more, has now teamed up with French accessories brand Rouje on a pair of mules.

The release fuses the Brazilian imprint's footwear with the Jeanne Damas-founded label's signature aesthetic. Arriving in the from of mule sandals, the style features a block heel along with an insole covered in an exclusive tortoiseshell print. In true Melissa fashion, the overall design comes in translucent jelly-like material, completing the retro-inspired look.

Take a closer look at the Rouje x Melissa mule above. The shoes, which are made out of recyclable plastic, will release on April 30 on Rouje and Melissa's websites for $109 USD.