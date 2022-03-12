Melissa Joan Hart says Nickelodeon 'squashed' the Clarissa Explains It All reboot

Clarissa will not be explaining anything else for the foreseeable future.

A prospective reboot of Nickelodeon's '90s hit Clarissa Explains It All is no longer moving forward after the network "squashed" the project, says star Melissa Joan Hart.

The original series, which ran from 1991 to 1994, followed teenager Clarissa Darling (Hart) as she navigated the various aspects of teenage life, from school to boys to her obnoxious younger brother.

While appearing at a '90s Con panel on Saturday, Hart spoke candidly about the reboot's fate after she was asked about potentially reviving the series.

"We tried that, actually," Hart said, according to PEOPLE. "Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing. So it was actually in the works, and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think [it will happen]."

News of the reboot first emerged in 2018, when the project entered early development at Nickelodeon. The new show would have focused on an adult Clarissa, now the mother of her own family, to be played by a returning Hart. However, the reboot made little progress in the years that followed; by 2021, Hart told Distractify that she didn't "see it happening anytime soon."

"[The Clarissa reboot] has been talked about for a long while, and the ball is kind of in Nickelodeon's court," she added. "We worked out some contracts, but it never came to fruition. So, I'm really not sure where that is right now."

Still, Hart, who went on to star in the sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch later in the '90s, holds Clarissa close to her... well, heart.

"I have nothing but fond memories of both Clarissa and Sabrina," the actress told EW in a 2016 interview tied to Clarissa's 25th anniversary. "People ask which one's my favorite; it's like picking between your children. I had wonderful times on both of them, and with Clarissa I was going through a lot of the same things that Clarissa was, of course, because we were the same age.... I don't know where she began and where I ended, but I felt we were very much two little kindred spirits that were helping each other along the way."

