Melissa Joan Hart Says ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Reboot At Nickelodeon Has “Fizzled” – Report

A reboot of the popular ’90s Nickelodeon series Clarissa Explains It All appears to have “fizzled,” according to the originals series’ star, Melissa Joan Hart.

“We tried that, actually. Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing,” Hart said in a Saturday appearance at ’90s Con, reported on by People. “So it was actually in the works and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don’t think [it will happen].”

The original series created by Mitchell Kriegman aired for five seasons between 1991 and 1994. In it, Hart played Clarissa Darling, a teenager speaking directly to the camera as she navigated typical adolescent issues, from school and young love to dealing with her younger brother. News first broke that Hart would be reteaming with Kriegman for a Clarissa reboot, focused on the character’s life as a mother, back in 2018.

Hart was at ’90s Con today to participate in a cast reunion panel for Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, another beloved series which aired for four seasons on ABC between 1996 and 2000, before moving to The WB for its final three, from 2000 to 2003. In that series from creator Nell Scovell, which was based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, she played Sabrina Spellman, a teenager living in the fictional Boston suburb of Westbridge who learned on her 16th birthday that she was, in fact, a witch. She starred in that series alongside Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick and more.

