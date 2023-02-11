Melissa Gorga Explains Why Husband Joe Is 'Panicking' About Daughter Antonia Going to College

Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga attend the Broadway opening night of "A Christmas Carol" at Nederlander Theatre on November 21, 2022

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Melissa Gorga is on the verge of having the first of her kids leave the nest.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the premiere of the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the On Display podcast host, 43, talked about how she and husband Joe Gorga are feeling as daughter Antonia, 17, prepares to leave for college in the fall.

"Joe is panicking. I'm like, good for her. Go, girl, go," Melissa tells PEOPLE. "Joe's like, 'All she's going to do is party and drink and eat and [hang out with] boys."

"I'm like, 'Joe, there's actually education in college,'" she says with a laugh, though her husband leveled there's "very little."

"He's this typical, he doesn't want his daughter to go. He's like, 'She could just drive,' and I'm like, no," the mom of three explains.

"She needs to know what it's like to wash her own clothes and buy her own detergent. I just think she needs that," she continues, noting she feels her daughter is "very sheltered."

"I do everything for her. It's good for her to be independent and learn who she is, so I'm excited for her. It's going to be a huge change not to have her bossing us around this house like she does, but I think it's going to be great for her," Melissa shares.

The reality star adds it's a "big change," not just for the family, but for viewers who have watched Antonia and her sons, Joey, 12, and Gino, 14, grow up.

"You guys met her as a 4-year-old little girl talking about how old Jesus is, and now you're going to see her go out to college, which is crazy," she says.

Gino Gorga, Joe Gorga, Antonia Gorga, Melissa Gorga and Joey Gorga attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey

Manny Carabel/Getty

In September, the Bravo personality shared a sweet picture on Instagram of her two older kids before they left for their first day of freshman and senior year of high school.

The proud mom also included an adorable throwback picture from a previous first day of school, where a young Antonia and Gino look to be in elementary school.

"I can't believe it! My senior is driving my freshman to high school today😭❤️ so many emotions to feel," she began the heartfelt caption. "Where did time go? When people used to say that time flys I never believed them. I feel like they looked like the second picture just yesterday."

"Thank you God for blessing me with such amazing kids❤️🙏🏼 have the best day my loves," she added.