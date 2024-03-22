Melissa Gorga Celebrates 45th Birthday with Her Family: 'This Dinner Is All That Matters'

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star posted a family photo on Instagram to let her followers know how she celebrated her 45th birthday

Monica Schipper/Getty Melissa Gorga attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024

Melissa Gorga is holding her immediate family close as she celebrates a momentous occasion!

As the Real Housewives of New Jersey star turned 45 on Thursday, she shared an Instagram post, letting her followers know how she celebrated the milestone.

"This dinner is all that matters. Happy Birthday to me ❣️," she captioned a carousel of photos.

Melissa posed with her three children — Gino, 16, Joey, 13, and Antonia, 18 — and her husband, Joe Gorga, in the first photo in the carousel of images.

She stood out in the photo, smiling between her sons as she wore a bright yellow button-down blouse that she sells at her boutique, Envy, over what appeared to be a black jumper.

Melissa Gorga/Instagram The Gorga family

The men in Melissa's family were dressed down in black jeans or sweats for the birthday dinner, which she revealed took place at The River Palm Terrace restaurant in New Jersey. Antonia rocked a white top that showed her stomach and a pair of light-wash jeans.

The second photo in the set featured a menu from the restaurant and a bottle of red wine flanked on either side by two full glasses of the wine.

In her Instagram Story on Thursday, the reality star — who revealed that she'd been diagnosed with anemia in November 2023 — told her followers that she was starting the year off with a blood infusion.

Melissa Gorga/Instagram Melissa Gorga

"As if I don't have enough on my plate, I now need an infusion," she said in the video. "I was extremely low again, and I have a busy weekend coming up for Envy. So, I'm just juicing up. Thank God for my doctor."

Melissa's feuds with her husband's sister Teresa Guidice have been well-documented over the many seasons that they've costarred on RHONJ together.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Netflix's "Lift" World Premiere

On a recent episode of her On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast, Melissa told her guest Denise Richards that her family's relationship with Guidice, 51, is "definitely a rollercoaster, up and down" and that "we don't even speak to each other" on season 14 of RHONJ, which is set to premiere in May.

"I think finally everyone's breathing, we're actually all — including the other side — everyone is happier how it is right now," she added, of her and her husband's decision not to speak to Giudice.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Bravo.



