Melissa Goodwin of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Just Spent US$100k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Melissa Goodwin, who is a company insider, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, for US$149 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 24%.

Equifax Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Melissa Goodwin is the biggest insider purchase of Equifax shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$161 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Equifax share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Melissa Goodwin.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Equifax Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Equifax insiders own about US$80m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Equifax Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Equifax insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Equifax you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

