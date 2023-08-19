Melissa Gilbert Shares What She Does to Feel Her Best at 59 and ‘Embrace’ Aging

Melissa Gilbert, 59, opens up about what she does to feel her best as she ages.

The Little House on the Prairie star discusses how she fuels her body through nutrition and exercise.

“As I aged I am more mindful about the exercise I do,” Gilbert tells Prevention.

Melissa Gilbert tells it like it is. The Little House on the Prairie star never shies away from an honest conversation (she’s opened up about colonoscopy prep, Botox and fillers, and going gray in the past). So when Prevention sat down with the star to talk all things nutrition, exercise, and aging, Gilbert’s candor came as no surprise. Ahead, the mind behind Modern Prairie gets honest about aging and shares what she does to feel her best.

She’s a “flexitarian”

For Gilbert and her husband, eating a vegetable-forward menu is key. “We’re a little bit more flexitarian but super veg- and fruit-forward. It feels like a much healthier lifestyle,” Gilbert says. “For me growing up as a kid of the 60s and 70s, really the 70s, there was the meat, potato, and vegetables were...a side dish. But now that’s sort of shifted, for me the vegetables are the main dish and the protein is a side.”



She doesn’t deny herself

While some celebrities adhere to a strict meal plan, Gilbert takes a different approach. “I love food and I love to eat—I really really do. I plan my meals way ahead of what’s going to happen and what I feel like eating,” she says. “I don’t deny myself anything but I’m mindful about eating too much of anything so I try to stay as balanced as I can. I stay away from artificial sweeteners, margarine, and all of the things that are heavy chemical-based foods. I am not a big fan of overly processed foods.”

She goes even further, saying that she is “mindful of where my fruits and vegetables come from. I am not a big fan of mass-produced grocery-stocked stuff,” she says. In fact, she says she’s grown her own fruit and vegetables. But, she likes “helping to support the local farmers and the local economy,” by shopping locally.

Story continues

She’s more mindful of movement

But diet is only a part of the greater wellness picture for the star. She says that as she ages, she’s a bit choosier about the movements she chooses. “As I age I am more mindful about the exercises I do. You won’t see me in a kickboxing class now but you’ll see me in yoga or walking,” she says. “I need to stretch and strengthen and I need to support my bones which are going to become gradually more fragile at this point in my life.”

She takes preventative care seriously

“I do get regular skin checks,” she says. “I keep track of moles and bumps and things that change color. I drink a ton of water. I am mindful about my skin and keeping it protected.”

Beyond skin checks, she’s staying on top of her whole body, opting for a whole-body scan to create a baseline in case anything should pop up in the future. “I went and had a Prenovo scan,” she says. (Prenovo is a full-body MRI scan that patients pay for out of pocket.) “I’m adopted so I don’t have a [clear] health history so I wanted to do it as a baseline so that my doctor and I know what’s going on in my body. So if anything changes, we can say ‘that wasn’t there when she had the scan.’” As far as what she learned from the preventative measure? “I’m actually in really good shape!” she says.

She works on happiness

The star has been vocal about aging and accepting the process. “It’s not so much about aging, I’ve embraced it,” she says. But, she views this as “another step toward being the happiest that I can be.”

You Might Also Like