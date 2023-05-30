Melissa Gilbert, 59, Updates Fans on Health From Hospital After Serious Diagnosis

Melissa Gilbert, 59, updated fans on her health from the emergency room.

The Little House on the Prairie star shared that a bug bite led to an abscess and cellulitis.

“The lesson—take bug bites seriously!” Gilbert wrote.

Melissa Gilbert doesn’t shy away from talking about her health. The 59-year-old detailed her colonoscopy prep last year and has been open about all things aging, botox, and fillers. Now, the Little House on the Prairie star is sharing the scary reason she landed in the emergency room, offering fans a health update from the hospital.

Over the weekend, Gilbert posted a “public service announcement” to Instagram, featuring photos from the hospital and detailing how a tiny bug bite became a major health scare. The first photo showed an IV attached to her hand and the second depicted the bug bite and swelling on her upper arm.

“Well, that was a fun night in the ER (she said with dripping sarcasm). Two days ago a flying insect (not bee or wasp) but my arm. By last night my arm was incredibly swollen, red, and hot. Called my dr @skincarelab he suggested we hightail it to the ER,” she wrote in the caption. “I was gonna wait but @timbusfield said ‘absolutely not. We are going!’ After many tests, I was diagnosed with an abscess and cellulitis. Got an IV of clindamycin, Benedryl, and acetaminophen. It immediately started to get better. Still kept me up all night. Starting antibiotics, Benedryl, and ibuprofen orally today.”

The 59-year-old urged her fans to be vigilant about bug bites. “The lesson—take bug bites seriously! If it swells up like crazy (my whole upper arm was swollen!), don’t wait to get treated, thinking ‘it’s just a little bite. How bad can it get?’ go to your [doctor] or urgent care or the ER. I’m serious!” she continued. “Back in the days of #lauraingallswilder, this would’ve meant death or amputation. There’s treatment available. So now I’m going to take my meds and rest like the good bunny I am. Stupid bug bite.🪳Special shoutout to @bonsecours hospital in Port Jervis, NY. Going back to bed now 😴💤🛌.”

Needless to say, fans were relieved that Gilbert is doing better and lots of well wishes were dropped in her comments section. “Oh my goodness! So glad you're ok! Rest up. ❤️,” one fan wrote. “Ugh so sorry! Wishing you a speedy recovery 💖,” another added. “Glad you are on the mend!!! Thank goodness you went to the ER!! ❤️❤️❤️,” another commented.



Unfortunately, warmer months usually mean more bugs (and bites). That’s why it’s important to keep an eye on our skin to avoid complications like the Gilbert’s.

Most bug bites get better over the course of five to 10 days, “So you should expect it to be progressively getting better—smaller in size and less itching,” Cindy Wassef, M.D., assistant professor at the Rutgers Center for Dermatology in New Jersey previously explained in conversation about infected bug bites and stings. If your bite isn’t healing in that timeframe, it may be infected.

Other symptoms include:

Increasing pain

More tenderness

Increased redness

The bite seems to be getting bigger

The area feels warm to the touch

The bite oozes fluid or pus

If you experience any of these symptoms, especially if accompanied by fever, chills, rash, and/or flu-like symptoms, be sure to visit your doctor as soon as possible for treatment.

We’re so glad Gilbert is doing better, and wish her a speedy recovery!

