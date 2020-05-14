Melissa Etheridge Speaks Out After Her Son Beckett's Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Melissa Etheridge is a mother in mourning after her son Beckett died on Wednesday after an opioid overdose.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the star, 58, said her 21-year-old son had struggled with addiction for some time.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," Etheridge tells PEOPLE in a statement. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends."

"My heart is broken," the musician continues. "I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now," she says. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Shutterstock Melissa Etheridge, daughter Bailey, son Beckett and mother Edna

Earlier on Wednesday, Etheridge's team shared the news of Beckett's death on Twitter.

"We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME" the tweet, shared on the singer's account, read.

Etheridge shared Beckett with her ex-partner, Julie Cypher. The former couple also shares Bailey, 23.

"There's nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years," Etheridge previously told Parents magazine of parenthood. "It doesn't matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child."

Etheridge also shares 13-year-old twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.