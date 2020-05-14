Melissa Etheridge Says 21-Year-Old Son Beckett Died From Opioid Addiction

Singer Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher died as a result of his drug addiction.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” the two-time Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

“My heart is broken,” added the “Come To My Window” singer, who shared Beckett with ex-partner Julie Cypher.

“We struggled with what else we could have done to save him and in the end we know he is out of the pain now,” she continued.

Etheridge and Cypher welcomed Beckett in 1998 through artificial insemination after having a daughter Bailey in 1997. The two broke up in 2000.

Famed Crosby Stills Nash & Young rocker David Crosby, the biological father, clapped back at a tweet claiming he served only as a donor and “played no other part.”

“Not true,” Crosby responded.

Crosby also replied to a fan’s condolence by saying, “Maybe it’s a test.”

Maybe it’s a test https://t.co/Ztz5RiwU8I — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) May 14, 2020

Cypher’s Twitter account was private as of Thursday morning.

Etheridge also has a 13-year-old twin son and daughter with Tammy Lynn Michaels.

