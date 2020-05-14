Melissa Etheridge announces the death of her 21-year-old son Beckett

Photo credit: Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge has confirmed the sad news that her 21-year-old son Beckett has died.

Singer-songwriter Melissa was scheduled to perform a Concerts From Home show on Wednesday (May 13), but it was later called off as Melissa's team confirmed on her social media pages that Beckett had passed away.

"We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," a post on Twitter explained.

Melissa also later shared a statement of her own, in which she revealed that Beckett had died of a drug overdose, and added that her heart is "broken".

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," Melissa said.

"My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken.

"I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now," she added.

"I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Melissa shares Beckett and 23-year-old daughter Bailey Jean with her former partner, Julie Cypher. The former couple conceived their children via artificial insemination, and later confirmed that American singer-songwriter David Crosby was the biological father of both children.

Bailey shared her own tribute to her brother on her social media pages on Wednesday, writing: "I don't know what to say. Today we lost my brother.

"Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.

The Cruse Bereavement Care Freephone National Helpline is staffed by trained bereavement volunteers, who offer emotional support to anyone affected by bereavement.

The helpline, 0808 808 1677, is open Monday-Friday at 9.30am-5pm (excluding bank holidays), with extended hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, when it is open until 8pm. You can also email helpline@cruse.org.uk.

Cruse Scotland can be reached on 0845 600 2227 or support@crusescotland.org.uk.

