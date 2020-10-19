Melissa Butler On Denequa Williams: She’s Defining Success On Her Own Terms

.branding-banner{background-color: transparent !important;} /* Background color */ body { background-color: #e6ddd2 !important; } /* Color of entire page, except footer, up to 2000px */ article, .r29-article { background-color: #e6ddd2 !important; } /* Ad BG Color */ .section-ad, .row-ad { background-color: #e6ddd2 !important; } /* Advertisement label */ .section-ad span { color: #e6ddd2 !important; } /* Headline font color */ h1.title { color: #2d2d2d !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } /* Author and details font color */ .main-contributors, .modified { color: #2d2d2d !important; } /* Page font colors */ .section-text { color: #2d2d2d !important; } .section-text h2 { font-family: Playfair Display Black, georgia, times, serif; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: -0.025em; font-size: 42px; text-align: center; } /* Credits font colors */ footer .byline, footer .featured-name { color: #2d2d2d !important; } /* Credits module divider color */ .byline.breadcrumbs:after, .byline.other-contributors:after { background-color: #b5dffc !important; } /* Sticky header with headline and share */ .condensed-header { background-color: #b5dffc !important; max-width: 1800px !important; border-bottom: 0 !important; } .condensed-title span { color: #000 !important; } /* Dividers */ #squiggly_coral, #squiggly_grey, #squiggly_green, #squiggly_blue, .divider svg { display: none !important; } .section-divider .divider, .r29-article .squiggly-line { margin: 40px auto 20px !important; height: 1px !important; border-bottom: 2px solid #000; text-align: center; opacity: 1.0; max-width: 720px !important; width: 100% !important; } .section-divider .divider { text-align: center !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 760px) { .section-text h2 { font-size: 26px; color: #2d2d2d !important; } .section-text h3 { font-size: 18px; color: #2d2d2d !important; } }

When you’re an entrepreneur in New York City, you quickly become aware of the other business owners — especially the Black female founders. We run in small circles, and people constantly talk about the products they are loving. I remember hearing about Lit Brooklyn before I even met its founder, Denequa Williams. Everyone was raving about these hand-poured, delicious-smelling candles out of Brooklyn, and I knew I had to try them.

Finally, I was at a trade show four years ago, and I walked over to Denequa’s table, where I instantly fell in love with one of her candles, Beau. I’m an Aries, so I’m attracted to masculine energy, and this candle smelled like cuddling up with the boyfriend I wanted. I bought three and also bought some travel candles. I travel a lot and hate the smell of hotel rooms, so it became a ritual for me to light a candle in every hotel room I stayed in. I recommended them to everyone, and our relationship grew from there.

Denequa’s ability to speak authentically to her audience is exactly what’s made her brand so successful. She understands who her customer is, and she’s speaking to their needs as she’s creating for them. This has obviously been a really tough year, and I’ve seen her prioritize self care in new ways — like when she launched her Freedom candle, which is all about Black joy. This year, Black women have been looking for ways to escape the constant trauma. I can’t be constantly wondering and worrying about where the country is going, who’s going to win the election, and the injustices on Black and brown people. I light her Beau candle, I meditate, I journal, and it’s one big release for me. I can feel the love and energy she puts into her product, and it’s therapeutic.

