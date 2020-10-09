Melissa Benoist's ex-husband Blake Jenner apologizes for domestic violence, says he was abused, too

Blake Jenner is breaking his silence almost a year after his ex-wife, fellow "Glee" alum Melissa Benoist, came forward saying she is a survivor of domestic violence.

On Thursday, Jenner shared a lengthy statement on Instagram detailing a past marriage of his that he says was "rooted in co-dependency, which had dire consequences." Benoist and Jenner married in 2015 and Benoist filed for divorce in December 2016.

Though Jenner did not name Benoist directly in his statement, he began his post saying he wants to "address a personal situation made public in late-2019." In November 2019, Benoist posted a nearly 15-minute Instagram video in which she described being physically abused by a former partner.

In his statement, Jenner admitted to physically hurting a past partner.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically,” he wrote, recalling one particular argument that escalated into violence.

"In a moment of frustration, while I was standing in the hallway and she was in our bedroom, I threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in her face," he wrote. "I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone. It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life."

In her 2019 Instagram video, Benoist described being hit in the face with an iPhone, saying the impact "tore my iris, nearly ruptured my eyeball, lacerated my skin and broke my nose."

"This wasn't going to be easy to hide, let alone fix, and something inside of me broke," she said. "This was too far… This is an injury that is never going to fully heal. My vision is never going to be the same. Emotionally after that, I was done. I keenly felt that whatever love was, it certainly wasn't what I was going through."

According to Jenner's statement, the phone incident is "something I am still working on forgiving myself for."

Jenner added that, through therapy, he has been addressing his past traumas as well as pain from this relationship. He wrote that many of his issues stemmed from a "false sense of masculinity" and "false ideas of manhood that were instilled in me since birth."

"None of this is meant to serve as an excuse, but rather, are realizations that I had throughout my process of healing and reckoning with all that transpired both throughout this relationship and my life," he added.

But Jenner also alleges there was "mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted from both ends," writing he was "made to pass on numerous jobs and opportunities because of jealousy of prospective female co-stars."

"I was discouraged from and threatened not to develop relationships with and take photos with female co-stars at professional events," he continued. "Threats and derogatory comments were made regarding female colleagues I had worked or was working with. I was made to feel guilty for working as I received calls from my former partner while I was away, threatening to self-harm out of depression and a deep-seated fear of abandonment."

