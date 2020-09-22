Melissa Benoist Reacts to Supergirl Ending, Promises 'One Helluva' Sendoff

Melissa Benoist is mourning the looming death of Supergirl.

In the wake of The CW’s announcement that the series’ upcoming sixth season will be its last, the actress behind Kara took to social media to reflect on the show’s imminent end.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” she shared on Instagram. “Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

“Sheâ€™s had that impact on me, too,” Benoist continued. “Sheâ€™s taught me strength I didnâ€™t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when weâ€™re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and Iâ€™m forever grateful.”

Regarding the show’s final episodes, Benoist teased, “Iâ€™m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise weâ€™re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Supergirl‘s 20-episode sixth and final season will premiere in 2021.