Pictured: 'Loving' mum-of-one, 32, killed at home in double stabbing

Mum-of-one Melissa Belshaw was killed at her home in Wigan. (MEN Media)

A woman who was killed in a double stabbing in Wigan has been described as a “caring and lovely” mum-of-one.

Beautician Melissa Belshaw, 32, suffered “catastrophic” injuries in an attack at her home on Upholland Road, Billinge, on Wednesday afternoon.

A man in his 40s – believed to be a neighbour who intervened during the attack – is in a serious condition in hospital having also been knifed.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident.

Melissa Belshaw was killed at her home in Billinge, Wigan. (MEN Media)

Paying tribute to Ms Belshaw, stepmother Lisa Belshaw told the Manchester Evening News: “She was lovely. She is going to be so sadly missed.”

Close friend Leanne Fairhurst added: "She had a good heart. She was so outgoing and was always smiling and loved a good time.

“When we used to go parties, Melissa was always the one trying make everybody laugh.”

A scene remains in place in Upholland Road while investigation work is carried out.

A witness, who has asked not to be named, said he saw two men fighting next to the One Stop shop, near to the junction with Crank Road.

He added: “They both fell into the middle of the road. I had to swerve around them.

Forensic officers on the scene of the double stabbing in Wigan. (MEN Media)

“The man on top looked to be trying to stab the man on the floor with a large knife. By the time I had passed police were at the scene.”

Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “We understand that this news will likely cause concern among the local community but I would like to stress that at this stage we do believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1981 of 20/05/20. Reports can also be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.