Pictured: 'Loving' mum-of-one, 32, killed at home in double stabbing
A woman who was killed in a double stabbing in Wigan has been described as a “caring and lovely” mum-of-one.
Beautician Melissa Belshaw, 32, suffered “catastrophic” injuries in an attack at her home on Upholland Road, Billinge, on Wednesday afternoon.
A man in his 40s – believed to be a neighbour who intervened during the attack – is in a serious condition in hospital having also been knifed.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident.
Paying tribute to Ms Belshaw, stepmother Lisa Belshaw told the Manchester Evening News: “She was lovely. She is going to be so sadly missed.”
Close friend Leanne Fairhurst added: "She had a good heart. She was so outgoing and was always smiling and loved a good time.
“When we used to go parties, Melissa was always the one trying make everybody laugh.”
A scene remains in place in Upholland Road while investigation work is carried out.
A witness, who has asked not to be named, said he saw two men fighting next to the One Stop shop, near to the junction with Crank Road.
He added: “They both fell into the middle of the road. I had to swerve around them.
“The man on top looked to be trying to stab the man on the floor with a large knife. By the time I had passed police were at the scene.”
Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “We understand that this news will likely cause concern among the local community but I would like to stress that at this stage we do believe this to be an isolated incident.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1981 of 20/05/20. Reports can also be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.