Melissa Barrera, Lana Condor and Nicholas Hoult team up for reality TV movie

The One, a new film based on reality television, has announced its stacked cast, which includes stars from the Scream, To All the Boys and X-Men franchises.

As per Variety, Melissa Barrera, Lana Condor and Nicholas Hoult have all signed up for the film, respectively, which is being written and directed by Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley.

The One will follow Taylor (Barrera) as she makes a last effort to search for love by becoming a contestant on a reality dating show. Down to herself and two other women competing to win the heart of Mason (Hoult), she begins to feel the artifice of the show fade, and the game becomes terrifyingly real.

Within the idyllic setting, pursuit becomes obsession and rivalry turns into treachery as reality itself blurs.

Armento and Bradley released a statement, in which they expressed their excitement at the project, saying: “We’ve been dreaming up this project for years, and are thrilled to now bring it to life with our actual dream team.

“Nick, Melissa, Riley [Keough], and Lana are some of the most exciting talents around, and their passion for this film – shared by our incredible producing partners – has us even more eager to make this nightmare a reality,” they added.

Hoult, who played Hank ‘Beast’ McCoy in the X-Men series, serves as a producer for the film alongside Whitaker Lader, with the pair saying: “We were immediately drawn to this project that we think will be equally appealing to reality TV junkies and those who think it is a scourge on humanity.

“Jaki and Kevin’s script and vision promise a wild and deliciously dark film that will make audiences cringe, laugh, and question their own complicity. We’re so excited to help bring it to life with this fantastic team.”

