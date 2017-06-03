Melia gets 8th shutout, Sporting KC tops Minnesota 3-0

FILE - In this Saturday, April 22, 2017 file photo, Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia (29) defends the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) -- Three players - two of them defenders - scored their first goals of the season, Tim Melia had his eighth shutout and Sporting Kansas City moved back into first place in the Western Conference with a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Ike Opara, Jimmy Medranda and Saad Abdul-Salaam scored and Melia only had to make one save as Sporting KC (7-4-4) improved to 6-0-1 at home, outscoring opponents 16-2. Melia also had eight shutouts in each of the last two seasons after he was signed by KC.

In the second minute of stoppage time in the first half, Opara, a defender, put in a low shot from distance that froze Minnesota keeper Bobby Shuttleworth after he started moving the wrong direction.

Medranda nodded in a shot in the 54th minute after Soony Saad sent a shot off the underside of the crossbar. Players seemed to stop awaiting a foul call and then didn't react to the ball, when Saad's shot appeared to land behind the line. Saad could be credited with the goal after review.

Abdul-Salaam, also a defender, finished it off in the 87th minute, finding a loose ball as he was unmarked in the box.

Minnesota (4-8-1)out-shot 27-7, won the first meeting 2-0 at home and is now 0-5-2 on the road.