Meliá Hotels International Presents "Stay Safe with Meliá", a Program Which Guarantees Stringent Post-COVID-19 Health and Safety Standards, in Collaboration With Bureau Veritas

MADRID, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Meliá Hotels International, the largest Spanish hotel group and world leader in "resort" hotels, has developed a program for the gradual reopening of its hotels in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase and is working together with one of the most prestigious certification organisations in the world, Bureau Veritas, to ensure that it complies with the most rigorous health and safety standards and rigorously applies the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition to detailing the protocols and measures to optimise hygiene, the disinfection of facilities and the most important operational processes, the program also aims to prioritize a positive customer experience. To achieve this, the "Stay Safe with Meliá" program foresees the appointment in each hotel of a person responsible for the "emotional well-being" of guests and the verification of appropriate compliance with the processes designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This certification will meet the needs of the hospitality and F&B industry, and will set health standards in all Meliá hotels, which may apply to other hotel companies.

A global and multidisciplinary plan

This 360º program includes actions in several areas:

Cleaning and Disinfection Plan endorsed by Diversey, a global supplier.

Recommendations on Occupational Health to guarantee safety on the return to the workplace and the management of possible cases of infection.

Operations Guide with all the adaptations to procedures and training materials

Brand Standards adapted in different areas such as Food & Beverage, In-room Experience, Wellness, Entertainment, etc.

Innovation and technology to guarantee the safety of facilities.

Technical Facilities and Maintenance Guide

Meliá Hotels International has leveraged the international know-how and experience of its Risk Management, Occupational Health, Operations, Brands, Procurement, Maintenance and IT teams, and the support and advice of specialist strategic suppliers. To define new spaces, processes and brand standards, the team has reviewed all the customer contact points. Likewise, to ensure that customer preferences are also considered, more than 100,000 customers will be involved in the adaptation process through the launch of a recent survey.

To verify that the new procedures and standards adapted to the post-COVID context are effective, the company is also testing the new processes in areas such as food and beverage services, cleaning procedures for rooms and public areas, simulations of customer flows at check-in and check-out, car parks and pool areas, as well as the estimation of the new capacity limits for different spaces. New digital applications and solutions are also being tested to reduce direct contact with customers.

As Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, explains, "We are fully committed to apply the experience we have gained over the last few months from our hotels in China, into the "Stay Safe with Meliá" program. The Bureau Veritas certification confirms that our hotels comply with the maximum health and safety guarantees and the most rigorous international standards, a factor that will be essential to operate in the post-COVID-19 period."

Bertrand Martin, Executive President of Bureau Veritas Spain and Portugal, explains: "We are very pleased to work together with Meliá Hotels International. Bureau Veritas' mission is to build a world of Trust. In this sense, Global Safe Site allows us to meet the expectations of our society in terms of health and safety. In this way, we will contribute to the reopening of hotels and restaurants in accordance with the maximum guarantees of reliability. This certification will undoubtedly benefit the entire industry".

About Meliá Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International has more than 390 hotels open or in the process of opening in more than 40 countries under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá and TRYP by Wyndham brands. The Company is a world leader in resort hotels and its commitment to responsible tourism has made it recognized as the most sustainable hotel company in the world (Gold Medal and Industry Mover Award in the SAM Sustainability Yearbook 2020, published by S&P Global). Meliá Hotels International is also a member of the IBEX 35.

