Melfort mill rate increases 4.5 per cent

MELFORT— The City of Melfort passed their 2023 budget on Dec. 22 with an overall average mill rate increase of 4.5 per cent. As with other city budget’s that have been passed already, this year’s budget focuses on offsetting external pressures of inflation. Comparing this increase with the City of Humboldt, they had decided on a 5.1 per cent increase to their general municipal tax levy earlier in December.

Mayor, Glen George said he’s looking forward to 2023 and the reconstruction of Broadway Avenue South and land development investment in South Gate. Part of the capital budget is $2.35 million toward developing the land south of the golf course and west of highway 6. George said this will help the City of Melfort be ready for any new potential commercial investors who plan to consider Melfort for new development opportunities.

The 2023 capital budget is almost $8 million in investments to roads, water, infrastructure and facilities. George said the City of Melfort’s fire department will be purchasing a new fire engine in 2023. The $750,000 price tag will be the city’s portion, but the fire department is run regionally with surrounding rural municipalities to share in this cost.

Mayor Glen George says he would like thank the citizens of Melfort for their patience this year. There has been a lot of road construction that has caused delays. He wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal