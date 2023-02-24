Melfort chamber to host crime prevention presentation

MELFORT — Crime prevention will be the first topic of a series of presentations hosted by Melfort's chamber of commerce.

Leading the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce presentation on March 8 will be the Melfort RCMP detachment with S/Sgt. Darren Simons and Cst. Elliott Boissonneau.

Cal Gratton, executive director for the chamber, said there has been an increase in crime in the city, broken windows, stolen tools and other items. S/Sgt. Simons will address those issues and offer some potential preventative measures including cameras, monitors and awareness. Gratton said the business community has wanted this for some time due to the increase in theft and vandalism, and it gives business owners that chance to discuss other issues with the RCMP.

There will be a question and answer session following the presentation with cheesecake being served courtesy of RJ’s Urban Garden Café. Seats are limited and local business are encouraged to attend. To register you can call Cal at 306-921-3273 or email trademelfort@melfort.ca.

The chamber is planning other presentations in the series. Aurora Financial Services will be holding a come and go luncheon on April 13 from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Kali Cortus will be able to answer any questions that the members have at that time. Other subjects are being discussed throughout the year.

Gratton said they would like a head count so please pre-register by March 1. Gratton said if there is a subject that Melfort businesses would like presented, please let the chamber know.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal