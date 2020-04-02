Melexis NV (EBR:MELE) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

Today is shaping up negative for Melexis NV (EBR:MELE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, Melexis' eight analysts currently expect revenues in 2020 to be €477m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to drop 18% to €1.23 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €546m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.96 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Melexis' prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

ENXTBR:MELE Past and Future Earnings April 2nd 2020

The consensus price target fell 14% to €59.81, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Melexis, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €78.00 and the most bearish at €47.50 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.0% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 8.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Melexis' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Melexis. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Melexis' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Melexis.

In light of the downgrade, our automated discounted cash flow valuation tool suggests that Melexis could now be moderately overvalued. Learn why, and examine the assumptions that underpin our valuation by visiting our free platform here to learn more about our valuation approach.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.