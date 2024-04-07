Melendez's third home run of series lifts Royals over White Sox 5-3 for 4-game sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit his third home run of the series, a two-run drive in a three-run seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Sunday for a four-game sweep.

Chicago ended a 19-inning scoreless streak in the fourth and led 3-0 in the fifth before Hunter Renroe's two-run homer off starter Garrett Crochet.

Melendez hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Deivi García (0-2) for a 4-3 lead, his third go-ahead hit of the series. Melendez flipped hit bat in triumph.

He had a go-ahead, eight-inning single on Friday and a tiebreaking, seventh-inning homer on Saturday.

Kansas City added a run when Kyle Isbel reached on what was scored on an infield hit when reliever Dominic Leone failed to catch the throw to first from second baseman Lenyn Sosa.

John Schreiber (1-0) pitched a one-hit seventh and James McArthur got three outs for his second save as Kansas City completed its first four-game sweep since 2021.

Dominic Fletcher hit an RBI double in the fourth off Alec Marsh and scored on Braden Shewmake’s sacrifice fly, just the third multi-run inning of the season for the White Sox.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Triston McKenzie (0-1, 10.80 ERA) starts for Cleveland in Monday's series opener against visiting Chicago.

Royals: LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 1.46 ERA) opens Tuesday's seriea at Houston.

David Smale, The Associated Press