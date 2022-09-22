Melendez’s homer gets KC Royals off to fast start in series-clinching win over Twins

Kansas City Royals rookie outfielder/catcher MJ Melendez hit his 17th home run of the season, his third leadoff homer, and the Royals led from start to finish in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night.

The victory came in the second game of a three-game series in front of an announced 13,952 fans — plus 506 dogs in attendance for Bark at the Park at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals clinched the three-game series victory with the win, and they’ll try to secure a sweep in Thursday afternoon’s series finale.

Veteran star Salvador Perez collected three hits (3 for 4, double, RBI), and rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Rookie infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton also went 2 for 3, while Vinnie Pasquantino (1 for 3) doubled and walked for the Royals (60-89).

Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk in four innings. Lynch also struck out three.

Earlier in the day, Royals CEO and chairman John Sherman announced the dismissal of longtime top baseball executive Dayton Moore, 55, replacing the team president with general manager J.J. Picollo. Picollo, 51, will hold the title of GM and vice president of baseball operations.

