Melcor REIT announces election of trustees - CORRECTION
EDMONTON, Alberta, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general meeting, held today. A total of 17,372,521 units were voted in person or by proxy, representing 59.72% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:
Nominee
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
Carolyn Graham
17,341,906
99.82%
30,615
0.18%
Richard Kirby
17,313,805
99.66%
58,716
0.34%
Bernie Kollman
17,342,805
99.83%
29,716
0.17%
Andrew Melton
17,341,904
99.82%
30,617
0.18%
Larry Pollock
17,341,904
99.82%
30,617
0.18%
Naomi Stefura
17,343,256
99.83%
29,265
0.17%
Ralph Young
17,341,904
99.82%
30,617
0.18%
About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 3.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.
CONTACT: Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications Tel: 780-945-4707 ir@melcorREIT.ca