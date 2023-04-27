Melcor REIT announces election of trustees - CORRECTION

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general meeting, held today. A total of 17,372,521 units were voted in person or by proxy, representing 59.72% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:



Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Carolyn Graham 17,341,906 99.82% 30,615 0.18% Richard Kirby 17,313,805 99.66% 58,716 0.34% Bernie Kollman 17,342,805 99.83% 29,716 0.17% Andrew Melton 17,341,904 99.82% 30,617 0.18% Larry Pollock 17,341,904 99.82% 30,617 0.18% Naomi Stefura 17,343,256 99.83% 29,265 0.17% Ralph Young 17,341,904 99.82% 30,617 0.18%

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 3.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

