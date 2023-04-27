Melcor REIT announces election of trustees - CORRECTION

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
EDMONTON, Alberta, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general meeting, held today. A total of 17,372,521 units were voted in person or by proxy, representing 59.72% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Carolyn Graham

17,341,906

99.82%

30,615

0.18%

Richard Kirby

17,313,805

99.66%

58,716

0.34%

Bernie Kollman

17,342,805

99.83%

29,716

0.17%

Andrew Melton

17,341,904

99.82%

30,617

0.18%

Larry Pollock

17,341,904

99.82%

30,617

0.18%

Naomi Stefura

17,343,256

99.83%

29,265

0.17%

Ralph Young

17,341,904

99.82%

30,617

0.18%

About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 3.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications Tel: 780-945-4707 ir@melcorREIT.ca