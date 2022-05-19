Melcor announces Annual General Meeting voting results

Melcor Developments Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 26,489,850 shares were voted by proxy, representing 80.68% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:



Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Douglas Goss 95.97 4.03 Andrew Melton 94.97 5.03 Kathleen Melton 94.98 5.02 Timothy Melton 95.99 4.01 Bruce Pennock 96.15 3.85 Janet Riopel 99.91 0.09 Catherine Roozen 95.13 4.87 Ralph Young 95.08 4.92

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.





CONTACT: Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications 780-945-4707 ir@melcor.ca



