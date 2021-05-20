Melcor Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 25,064,984 shares (64 shareholders) were voted in person or by proxy, representing 75.75% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:
Nominee
% Votes For
% Votes Withheld
Douglas Goss
99.85%
0.15%
Ross Grieve
95.38%
4.62%
Andrew Melton
96.25%
3.75%
Kathleen Melton
96.50%
3.50%
Timothy Melton
95.32%
4.68%
Bruce Pennock
99.81%
0.19%
Catherine Roozen
96.50%
3.50%
Ralph Young
95.17%
4.83%
About Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.
Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.
Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.
CONTACT: Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications 780-945-4707 ir@melcor.ca