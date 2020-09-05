Melbourne's stage-four restrictions could last until mid-October, modelling suggests

Melbourne could remain under stage-four restrictions until mid-October, according to modelling from the University of Melbourne, which suggests if restrictions are lifted before the 14-day average drops below 25 new cases a day there would be a third wave of infections.

The modelling was released by the Victorian government in the lead-up to a much-awaited press conference by the premier, Daniel Andrews, on Sunday which will set out the plan for moving the state out of lockdown.

Stage-four restrictions, which were introduced in Melbourne on 2 August, are due to expire on 13 September. Andrews has already hinted they may be extended.

The modelling, circulated by the premier’s office, indicates that the restrictions could be extended until the daily case numbers average 25 new cases a day or lower – which, on the current rate of decline, would mean extending stage four for four to five more weeks.

It warns that if restrictions are lifted too early there will be a yo-yo effect, which would mean that Melbourne was lifted out of stage-four restrictions for a few weeks and then placed back under them in November or December.

“In 640 out of 1,000 model simulations, reopening too early (at 25 cases per day over the fortnight, on average) causes a yo-yo effect,” the report on the modelling states.

The report states that “less stringent stage three restrictions have proven ineffective in Victoria”. Under stage three even with compulsory face masks, it said, it took 49 days for the 14-day average of daily case numbers to halve. Under stage-four restrictions the daily case numbers were halving in 18 days.

“Keeping Stage 4 restrictions until case numbers are low enough to safely reopen will enable all Victorians to get back to Covid-normal, faster,” the report states.

As of Friday, the 14-day average was 116 cases a day. By mid-September, the modelling shows, the 14-day average will be 63 casesa day.

The report makes a point that New South Wales, in its second round of infections, has never had a 14-day average of more than 13 “domestic” cases a day.

“University of Melbourne modelling finds that it is unlikely we will have aggressively suppressed the virus by mid-September,” the report states. “If restrictions are eased while the virus is still circulating widely in the community, there is a real risk that infections will rebound – causing restrictions to be reimposed and last much longer.”