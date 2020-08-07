Is Melbourne's coronavirus curfew likely to be effective? We ask the experts

Melbourne residents are subject to one of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns, including a nightly curfew.

It’s just one part of a broader ramping up of the law and order response to the virus in Victoria: from Sunday, those in metropolitan Melbourne were barred from leaving their home between 8pm and 5am except for urgent medical care, and have been told that in the hours before curfew they could only exercise for one hour per day within a 5km radius of their home. Those who test positive can expect to be door-knocked by police and Australian defence force personnel and face increased fines if they are not at home.

But is this the best use of police resources when combating a public health challenge of this magnitude?

Several experts suggested the Victorian government should be using law enforcement to ensure employers were keeping staff safe, rather than emphasising a heavy police response and curfews. It was also crucial to make sure all employers were providing access to pay and job security to employees who were home sick.

Daniel Reeders is a health promotion practitioner with 16 years’ experience working on responses to viruses such as HIV. He said given so much of the virus spread was occurring in workplaces such as aged care and healthcare, it was concerning that such emphasis had been placed on police enforcement of individuals. More than 900 healthcare workers have active infections.

“I can’t believe we are not seeing laws requiring employers to make workplaces Covidsafe, and instead we have this mass focus on individual members of the public, and not even in the settings which most Covid-19 transmissions are happening,” Reeders said.

“There is a demand in Victoria for higher standards of personal protective equipment [PPE] for health workers on the assumption health workers are getting it from patients, and that’s fine, but we also know nurses and casual staff working across multiple sites are getting it, and they are sometimes getting it from colleagues. Improving PPE and limiting exercise or increasing police won’t do anything to address that.”

The limitation on exercise was “disastrous from a mental health perspective”, Reeders said. “I understand they want to close a loophole that Karen from Brighton might use to go about her usual morning routine but there isn’t a lot of evidence that Covid-19 transmissions are happening out in public via brief encounters during exercise.”

In a piece for the University of Melbourne publication Pursuit, Prof Tony Blakely, the head of the centre for epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Melbourne’s school of population and global health, said Victoria would see a drop in infections 10 days or so after stage 4 restrictions began.

“There is one thing that does concern me, though, and may make a fool of my predictions,” he said. “That is that we, here in Victoria, essentially have many epidemics happening at the same time, and out of phase. At the moment, there is an epidemic among essential workers in aged care and, perhaps, in other essential industries. These may develop further given they are still ‘out and about’ during stage four. On this, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

An infectious diseases doctor with a major Melbourne hospital and leading epidemiologist, Prof Allen Cheng, said that recommendations for workplaces were currently being developed by the Department of Health in recognition that certain settings were significantly driving spread.

The 8pm curfew has no public health rationale for stopping spread, but is more about the difficulty of staffing police patrols. Daniel Reeders

“There is a huge amount of work going into trying to define workplace obligations and then, equally, employers not making employees work if they are unwell,” he said. “There have been recommendations made that I think will be put into regulations.”

He said the curfew and exercise restrictions, combined with the police response, were purely about restricting movement.

“Clearly, there’s nothing magical about 59 minutes of exercise being safe and an hour and one minute not being safe. But we just don’t want people going out and doing stuff. In public health, we try and get people to do the right thing by telling them then. Then we push it harder and then if it doesn’t work, we move to actual restrictions.”

