Melbourne Victory vs Man Utd LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Erik Ten Hag is looking to build on a 4-0 win over Liverpool in his first game as Manchester United manager. (Getty Images)

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Erik Ten Hag got his reign in charge of Manchester United off to a flying start against Liverpool earlier this week, with his side battering their bitter rivals 4-0. Clearly, not too much can be taken from a pre-season friendly, but that was at least a promising side the Dutchman is undertaking the kind of rebuild required after yet another miserable season at Old Trafford. At the very least, it’s something to build on.

Debate has raged as to the future of Cristiano Ronaldo - who once again won’t be involved - although it’s going to be interesting to see United’s other forwards in action. Jadon Sancho got on the scoresheet in Thailand earlier this week and another good performance in Melbourne could well see the England international head into his second season full of confidence. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 11.05am BST, AAMI Park

How to watch Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United

08:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The match will be televised on MUTV.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the club website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

Thursday 14 July 2022 13:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Melbourne Victory.

Erik Ten Hag’s side are looking to follow up their 4-0 victory over Liverpool with another strong performance, albeit it’s hard to draw too many definitive conclusions from pre-season friendlies.

Kick-off from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (AAMI Park) is at 11.05am BST.