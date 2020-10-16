Melbourne stage 4 restrictions and Covid lockdown rules explained

Stage four restrictions have been in effect across metropolitan Melbourne since Sunday 2 August.

The Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, announced his government’s roadmap for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Sunday 6 September. Some small changes came into effect on midnight 13 September, and further changes were announced on 27 September, to come into effect by the next day.

Here’s what you need to know about the restrictions in Melbourne.

default

When can I leave my house?

You are only allowed to leave your house for four main reasons: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise or recreation; and work. Employers must support you to work from home if you can work from home.

Caregiving includes managing shared custody arrangements, using a babysitter, leaving home to care for animals housed elsewhere, visiting someone in an aged care home and visiting someone in hospital. Specific directions apply.

You can leave your house if you are at risk of family violence or to apply for an intervention order, and to attend court or a police station.

You can also leave your house to access medical services. That explicitly includes leaving your house to give blood. Access to medical services is unrestricted: you can access them anywhere in Victoria.

From 5am on Monday 28 September there is no longer a night-time curfew.

How far can I travel from home?

Shopping for food and necessary supplies must be done within 5km of your home, except if the nearest supermarket is further than 5km.

Exercise must take place within 5km of home, and must be in metropolitan Melbourne.

What are the rules for exercise?

From midnight on 27 September, you may exercise up to two hours a day in total, split into a maximum of two sessions.

Outdoor recreation must be within 5km of home or permitted work, up to two hours a day total, split into a maximum of two sessions.

Outdoor personal training is allowed, with up to two people per trainer.

Outdoor pools are open from 28 September, but skate parks and gyms remain closed.

Up to five people from a maximum of two households can meet outdoors for social interaction, exercise or recreation (infants under 12 months of age are not included in the cap) for a maximum of two hours and within 5km of their home.

You are not be allowed to leave metropolitan Melbourne to exercise, meaning long bushwalks or leaving Melbourne to go fishing or golfing are not permitted.

You are allowed to drive to a location in order to exercise, but your destination must be within 5km of your home and must be the closest practicable location.

Time spent in the car driving to and from your location is included in the one-hour time limit.

What are the rules for wearing face masks?

People must wear a mask or covering whenever leaving the house. There are a few exceptions. People with a medical reason are exempt, as are children younger than 12. Those who have a professional reason are also exempt and “if it’s just not practical, like when running”, but those people will still be expected to carry a face covering at all times “to wear when you can”.

In schools, teachers will not need to wear a face covering while teaching, but students attending classes will. Both teachers and students will need to wear a mask on the way to and from school.

Breaking the rules is punishable with a $200 fine.

Is my municipality or suburb included?

All local government areas within metropolitan Melbourne are affected. That includes:

Banyule, Hume, Moreland, Bayside, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula, Boroondara, Knox, Nillumbik, Brimbank, Manningham, Port Phillip, Cardinia, Maribyrnong, Stonnington, Casey, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Darebin, Melbourne, Whittlesea, Frankston, Melton, Wyndham, Glen Eira, Monash, Yarra, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Yarra Ranges, Hobsons Bay.

Regional Victoria is now at step three of the state’s roadmap out of lockdown. You can find out more about restrictions outside of metropolitan Melbourne here.

Can I have visitors to my house? Can I see my partner?

You cannot have visitors or go to another person’s house unless it is for the purpose of giving or receiving care. You can leave your house to visit a person if you are in an “intimate personal relationship” with them.

If your partner lives outside Melbourne and/or 5km away from your home you can still visit them.

Story continues