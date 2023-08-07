Melbourne’s mysterious midnight ‘meteor’ most likely tonnes of incinerating space junk

Photograph: David Crosling/AAP

A mysterious beam of light slowly cut across the dark Victoria sky on Monday night.

“Shooting star over Melbourne, or is it a comet?” one bystander Tweeted.

“I don’t know if a meteor, comet or space junk,” wrote another.

The large flashing light extended across Mount Buller to the CBD, burning up for almost a minute just after midnight before breaking up into pieces that burned brightly.

Experts have called it a light show of space junk, scraping close to Earth’s surface.

“It is really quite extraordinary,” Professor Alan Duffy, astronomer at Swinburne University, told 3AW.

“It is the biggest light show I’ve ever seen, in terms of a re-entry of some kind of material from orbit.”

Duffy said the light came from space junk, not a piece of naturally occurring space matter like rock.

The colours visible in the burning pieces of light indicate burning metals or plastics. Perhaps a re-entry vehicle, a rocket or an old satellite, he guessed.

“It is something very large, and clearly artificial,” he said. “It is probably a couple of tonnes.”

Bystander reports of hearing the light is “something extraordinary,” Duffy said.

“It means the final pieces have to be burning up just a few kilometres above the surface for the boom to actually travel to the ground.”

Duffy said the way the matter was flying indicated it was heading towards the sea.

anyone in melbourne know what rhat noise was? think i saw a shooting star about 5 minutes before, may be connected — soph ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ || ERAS TOUR 17/2 (@pphoebebridgers) August 7, 2023

On the same night, around midnight, seismic signals were identified near north-west Melbourne, according to Geoscience Australia.

Some people have connected it to the rogue matter burning near Victoria’s atmosphere, though the two occurring at the same time are likely a coincidence.