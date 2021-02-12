Melbourne enters five-day Covid lockdown as Victoria’s Premier says action needed to tackle ‘hyper-infectious’ UK variant
Melbourne will enter a five-day lockdown from midnight on Friday as authorities rush to quash the spread of the “hyper-infectious” UK variant of the coronavirus, which has been linked to a quarantine hotel.
A fresh Covid-19 cluster linked to the airport hotel in the capital of Victoria state reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight.
All of those infections were linked to the highly contagious UK variant.
The lockdown will bar spectators from the Australian Open, which has been allowing up to 30,000 fans in every day, although the government has said tournament itself will continue.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lockdown for the state, calling it a “short, sharp circuit breaker” banning public gatherings, home auctions, weddings and religious gatherings.“
“We must assume that there are further cases in the community than we have positive results for, and that it is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of these last 12 months,” Mr Andrews told reporters.
Mr Andrews said the “hyper-infectious” UK strain was appearing in a manner that “is a very significant concern to us”.
Asked about the Australian Open, which runs until February 21, the premier said the Grand Slam tournament, one the biggest events in the country’s sports calendar, was considered a workplace, subject to lockdown restrictions.“
There are no fans. There are no crowds. These people are essentially at their workplace,” he said.
“The minimum number of staff for it to be run safely - not just for the virus but other reasons - will be there.”
The event had been dogged by earlier complaints from some international players who were forced to spend critical preparation time in quarantine.
All states and territories, except New South Wales - which includes Sydney and is the nation’s most populous state - closed their borders to Victoria on Friday citing the high risk of transmission.
New South Wales, which on Friday recorded a 26th day with no community cases, said its borders with Victoria will remain open while it monitors the situation.
Victoria endured one of the world’s strictest and longest lockdowns last year after an outbreak that killed more than 800 in the state, the vast majority of the national death toll.
The head of Australia’s business lobby group expressed frustration at the fresh lockdown, calling it a “bitter disappointment for the whole community”.
“This is the second lockdown caused by Victoria’s hotel quarantine system, it must not be as long and destructive as the last,” Business Council Chief Executive Jennifer Westacott said.
“We must get hotel quarantine working properly.”
More broadly, Australia has been among the world’s most successful countries in handling the pandemic, largely because of decisive lockdowns and borders sealed to all but a trickle of travellers.
The nation has recorded some 22,200 community cases and 909 deaths.
