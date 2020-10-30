Melbourne Covid lockdown rules and coronavirus restrictions explained

As case numbers drop, Melbourne is moving out of its strict lockdown, and will officially enter the third step of restrictions easing at 11.59pm on Tuesday 27 October.

The Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, announced his government’s roadmap for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Sunday 6 September, and while the main themes of this roadmap are still being followed, the timing of restrictions being eased have been adapted and tweaked as the weeks have gone on.

More rule relaxations are to come on 8 November, when the metro-regional border will be scrapped and Melbourne’s 25km movement limit lifted, however this step of easing is contingent on low case numbers.

Here’s what you need to know about the restrictions in Melbourne.

When can I leave my house?

From 11.59pm on Tuesday 27 October, when Melbourne enters step three and moves from a “stay home” order to “stay safe”, there will be no more restrictions on the reasons for which you can leave your home.

Previously you were only allowed to leave your house for four main reasons: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise or recreation; and work.

Melburnians are currently allowed to leave the home for any period of time for exercises or socialising with friend and family outdoors.

How far can I travel from home?

Shopping for food and necessary supplies must be done within 25km of your home, however the government plans to lift this restriction from 11:59PM on 8 November.

Currently, exercise and socialising must take place within 25km of home, and must be in metropolitan Melbourne.

What are the rules for exercise?

From midnight on 19 October, there are no limits on how long you can spend exercising each day or the number of times you are allowed to leave you home for exercise.

Outdoor recreation must be within 25km of home or permitted work and must be within metropolitan Melbourne until 8 November.

Outdoor personal training is allowed, with up to two people per trainer, and exercise in a group of up to 10 people from a maximum of two households in a public place is also permitted. From 28 October, the gatherings will no longer be limited to just two households, but will still be capped at 10 people.

Outdoor sport’s recreational facilities, such as tennis courts, golf courses or bowling greens, are allowed to reopen with a number of restrictions.

No equipment for hire or sharing is allowed and indoor facilities such as change rooms must be closed. Groups must be limited to 10 people from two households or up to 10 from the same household, and groups must have at least 100m of space between them. From 28 October, the gatherings will no longer be limited to just two households, but will still be capped at 10 people.

Outdoor pools are open from 28 September, but from 19 October capacity has been increased to 30 swimmers per pool. Indoor pools can also open for one-on-one hydrotherapy treatments, with a maximum of five clients and five healthcare professionals per pool. From 8 November, indoor pools will be able to open for up to 20 people.

Indoor gyms have remain closed, but are set to reopen on from 8 November, with some strict safety precautions in place.

Up to 10 people from a maximum of two households can meet outdoors for social interaction, exercise or recreation (infants under 12 months of age are not included in the cap) within 25km of their home. From 28 October, the gatherings will no longer be limited to just two households, but will still be capped at 10 people. From 8 November, the 25km limit is set to be lifted.

Outdoor community sport for under 18s and outdoor non-contact sport for adults will be allowed from 28 October.

You are not be allowed to leave metropolitan Melbourne to exercise, meaning long bushwalks or leaving Melbourne to go fishing is not permitted. From 8 November, the restriction on leaving metropolitan Melbourne is set to be lifted.

You are allowed to drive to a location in order to exercise, but your destination must be within 25km of your home.. From 8 November, the 25km limit is set to be lifted.

What are the rules for wearing face masks?

People must wear a mask or covering whenever leaving the house. There are a few exceptions. People with a medical reason are exempt, as are children younger than 12. Those who have a professional reason are also exempt and “if it’s just not practical, like when running”, but those people will still be expected to carry a face covering at all times “to wear when you can”.

