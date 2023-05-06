Melbourne-Based Zebra Plumbing Is the Go-To Plumber for Installing, Maintaining, And Repairing Drainage, Hot Water, And Gas Units

Hawthorn, May 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn, Victoria -

Zebra Plumbing, a Melbourne-based domestic plumbing company offering comprehensive, top-quality plumbing services, is receiving stellar 5-star reviews from homeowners throughout the region. Readers can find out more about the company by visiting https://zebraplumbing.com.au/.



As one of the newest names in domestic plumbing in Melbourne, Zebra Plumbing has struck a chord with local homeowners and business owners who have already come to rely on the wide range of plumbing services it offers. With a passion for quality workmanship and a commitment to outstanding customer service, Melbourne property owners trust the fully licensed and insured company to fix all their plumbing issues without any predatory upselling.

“We believe in clear client communication to help Victoria residents make the right decisions about their property’s plumbing,” says Byron Slabbert, the founder of Zebra Plumbing. “We offer honest and upfront no-obligation quotes that hide nothing, ensuring that you don’t have to deal with sticker shock when we are done solving all your plumbing problems. For a nominal call-out fee of just $49, you get a thorough expert analysis of all the repairs you need to fully restore your home’s plumbing. Quotes are valid for 30 days and if you book online, you get a $50 discount that can be applied to any of the services that you hire us for. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ZebraPlumbingAus to find out more.”

Zebra Plumbing’s dedication to putting the customer experience first has earned it the trust of Melbourne’s property owners. This confidence is also reflected in the perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 overall rating on its Google Business Profile from over 50 local reviews with customers praising the company’s affordable pricing, responsive customer service, and exceptional workmanship.

One of the latest 5-star customer reviews gives the company a thumbs up on professionalism, punctuality, quality, and responsiveness, and says, “Zebra Plumbing is fantastic. They fitted my new sinks, taps, and shower heads. Speaking from past experiences, I always get nervous about plumbers damaging the taps or tiles, but this time the plumber was diligent in delivering the perfect fit-out. He arrived on time and delivered top service. I plan to use Zebra plumbing again.”

Another happy Melbourne homeowner writes, “We have had ongoing issues with our shower pressure and heating for many weeks until the shower pressure completely went. Zebra plumbing came out in a heartbeat to fix this. They were quick and efficient and very professional. Van came out fully stocked to deal with any issues at hand so there was no running back and forth to get equipment to fix it. Highly recommend!”

The Melbourne plumbing company’s range of services includes the installation, maintenance, and repair of instant hot water systems and gas hot water systems, fixing drainage issues such as smelly or blocked drains, and a host of other services such as tap leak repair, tap replacement, burst pipes, toilet plumbing, CCTV camera inspections, pipe relining, gas line pressure testing, gas line replacement, gas leaks, gas fitting, carbon monoxide testing, and more.

Zebra Plumbing offers 24/7 emergency plumbing services for local homeowners in a bind who need urgent help. The company also offers interest-free payment plans for customers who need additional help to ensure that all their plumbing needs can be taken care of. Melbourne homeowners also enjoy a lifetime labor warranty, a testament to the confidence that Byron has in his highly vetted team of experienced plumbers.

When asked about how Zebra Plumbing has managed to scale the heights that it has in such a short time, Byron says, “As a locally owned and operated business, we understand the unique plumbing challenges faced by Melbourne residents. So, to live up to the expectations that our customers have, we utilize the industry's latest tools, techniques, and technologies that ensure that we deliver outstanding plumbing results on every job, large or small, that we take on. It is no wonder then that we have already become the go-to choice for homeowners seeking prompt, professional, and reliable plumbing solutions in Melbourne and surrounding areas. Find out more about the core values that drive us by visiting https://zebraplumbing.com.au/about/.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S71maBwzpzE

Readers can contact Zebra Plumbing at 1300 033 468 to schedule an appointment or write in their queries to contact@zebraplumbing.com.au.

