Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 7,525.28 Million with Excellent CAGR of 7.2% in the Forecast Period of 2023 to 2030

A potentially fatal cancer, melanomas are most frequently found on the skin. The melanoma incidence has increased significantly on a global scale. The incidence is highest among populations with fair skin and at lower latitudes. It is one of the cancers with the highest average number of years lost to disease per death. Melanoma is a severe personal and economic burden due to increased incidence and mortality

SYDNEY, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research.



These features or parameters help to take the business towards development and success. Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics report comprises of all-embracing research on the current conditions of the industry, the potential of the market in the present, and the future prospects from various angles. The Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics report endows with all-inclusive knowledge and information on the rapidly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that assist in planning strategies for the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics industry with which it is possible to outdo the competitors.



The global melanoma cancer diagnostics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 7,525.28 million by 2030.

Market Definition:

Melanoma cancer diagnostics are known as the process of identifying melanoma cancer by studying skin cells and molecules. These melanoma cancer diagnostics are used as a strategy to research, analyze and diagnose certain cells or molecules with the help of various tests performed in the laboratory. It is specially used for the measurement of a specific biomarker or identifying the biomarker in the skin cells. A melanoma cancer diagnosis is used with the aim of providing more efficient testing and faster diagnostics.

Melanoma cancer diagnostics help doctors find out the cancer stages to effectively treat patients at various stages. Furthermore, with the potential for clinical practice, several tests are used to give additional support to boost efficiency in melanoma cancer diagnosis, and the presence of major market players also contributes to the market growth

The increased demand for non-invasive testing methods globally has enhanced the market's demand. The rising healthcare expenditure for better health services is also contributing to the growth of the market. The major market players are highly focusing on various faster diagnostics during this crucial period. In addition, government initiatives for melanoma cancer diagnostics are also contributing to the rising demand for the melanoma cancer diagnostics market.

The increasing healthcare expenditure strategic initiatives by market players are giving opportunities to the market. However, the lack of skilled and certified professionals and the high cost of diagnostics procedures for melanoma cancers in emerging economies are key challenges to market growth.

Opportunities:

Increasing healthcare expenditure for melanoma cancer treatment

Growing healthcare infrastructure is an opportunity for the market because if investment in healthcare increases, more people are getting aware of cancer disease and diagnose their health for precaution and cure. Increasing healthcare expenditure for cancer treatment also helps the patient to take hassle-free advanced treatment for taking better diagnosis and treatment for fast recovery. The spending on health is made up of the combination of out-of-pocket payments (people paying for their own care), government expenditure, and sources, including health insurance and activities by non-governmental organizations. Due to this, increasing healthcare expenditure for cancer treatment is acting as an opportunity for growing the demand of the market.

Strategic initiatives by major players

Increasing rates of various types of disease and their severity are widely seen among people globally. The dramatic rise in research quality and increasing research opportunities is because of various strategic initiatives the market players take. They are taking initiatives such as product launch, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and many more over the years and is expected to lead and create more opportunities in the market. For instance, Evonik invested in the short-term growth of its specialty melanoma cancer diagnostics production at its Hanau and Dossenheim locations in Germany, which supplied two of the four melanoma cancer diagnostics for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. According to Spencer, the first batches were delivered to BioNTech in April 2021, months ahead of schedule.

Nanostring,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,

Agilent Technologies, Inc,

QIAGEN,

Inivata Ltd,

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd,

Abbott,

AMLo Biosciences Limited,

Myriad genetics Genetics Inc,

Castle Biosciences,

DermTech,

Michael Diagnostics Ltd,

Damae Medical,

Skin Analytics,

DermLite,

DermaSensor,

Skyline Dx,

Neracare GmbH,

VERISKIN INC.,

Illumina Inc, and

bioMerieux SA

Recent Development

In October 2022, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated announced that the company has collaborated with Decode health to get biomarker-based data that can help reduce the time and cost of developing novel diagnostic tests and drug targets for different types of cancer. This will help the company to find innovative paths in the field of R&D and increases the global presence of the company in the market

In May 2022, Myriad Genetics, Inc. announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Intermountain Precision Genomics, a service of Intermountain Healthcare, to add a new liquid biopsy therapy selection test to the company's growing oncology portfolio. This results in growing liquid biopsy space for the precise tumor test

Key Market Segments Covered in Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Industry Research

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

By Test Type

Imaging test

Immunohistochemical (IHC) tests

Biomarkers test

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) tests

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) tests

By End User

Hospitals

Associated labs

Independent diagnostic laboratories

Diagnostic imaging centers

Cancer research institutes

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising demand for early melanoma cancer diagnosis

A potentially fatal cancer, melanomas are most frequently found on the skin. The melanoma incidence has increased significantly on a global scale. The incidence is highest among populations with fair skin and at lower latitudes. It is one of the cancers with the highest average number of years lost to disease per death. Melanoma is a severe personal and economic burden due to increased incidence and mortality. Various high-risk areas have employed preventative measures with varying degrees of success. The genesis of disease and risk factors must be better understood through research initiatives.

Rising preference for preventive health check-ups

Preventive health check-ups are preventive actions performed for the initial detection of melanoma cancer disease. Also, a rising preference for preventive health check-ups provides a safeguard against likely exposure to any disease in the future.

Awareness to promote screening is the most important component of melanoma cancer prevention. The check-up is comprised of the identification of cancer and examinations of risk factors to limit loss at an early stage.

Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The global melanoma cancer market comprises of the countries the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Turkey, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Poland, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Rest of the Middle East And Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global melanoma cancer market due to the growing demand for quality healthcare and rising demand for non-invasive testing methods is expected to drive the regional market in the forecast period.

Restraints/Challenges

Strict regulations and standards for the approval and commercialization of melanoma cancer diagnostic products

The stringent regulations for the commercialization of any product in the market are proving to be a big challenge for the manufacturers of cancer diagnostic products globally that have their own regulations and a different body for the regulatory procedures.

Manufacturers' approval for commercializing product commercializing into the market. Due to this, in the global region, stringent regulatory policies are expected to hinder the development of the cancer diagnostic market.

The regulatory requirement for approvals of marketing or CE certification and application of laws and regulations could lead to making major changes in business or paying penalties, including the potential loss of business licenses. The resources and costs required to comply with these laws, rules, and regulations are quite high. Different manufacturing challenges for lipid nanoparticle production

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Product Type Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test Type Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Distribution Channel Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

