Melanie Sykes Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Former Co-Host Des O'Connor: 'It Was An Education And Privilege'

Melanie Sykes has paid heartbreaking tribute to her former co-host Des O’Connor, following his death aged 88.

The pair presented ITV daytime chat show Today With Des And Mel between 2002 and 2006.

After news of Des’ death was announced on Sunday, Mel said it was an “education and a privilege to work with him” as she shared memories of their time together.

Des O'Connor and Mel Sykes (Photo: PA) More

She wrote on Instagram: “Des had the softest hands of anyone I ever met and the kindest of hearts.

“He had talent in every fibre of his being and was stubborn as a mule. He was the full ticket as a friend and colleague.

“When he chose me to be his co host on the ‘Today’ daytime show it was one the greatest days of my professional life. It was an education and a privilege to work with him for the years that followed.

“We worked long hours but always laughed lots, not least because when it it was showtime he would always tell me I looked like robbers dog! These years I will never forget and nor will I forget him. Darling Des you will be forever missed.”

Des’ agent confirmed he died in hospital on Saturday following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire last week.

Pat Lake-Smith said he had been recovering well but his condition suddenly deteriorated and he died in his sleep.

Des presented his own prime-time TV shows for over 45 years before teaming up with Mel in 2002.

His other TV credits include Take Your Pick and Countdown, while he also released 36 albums over his career.

He is survived by his wife Jodie, their son Adam and his four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

READ MORE:

Des O'Connor Dies Aged 88

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.