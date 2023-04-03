Melanie Martinez Announces ‘Portals’ Summer Tour
Melanie Martinez is bringing the third and final iteration of her signature character Cry Baby — this time, a pink-skinned, four-eyed fairy-like creature that lives between life and death — with her on tour. On Monday, the singer announced a 29-date tour across North America in support of her third album, Portals.
Martinez posted a video teasing the tour by posting a video with the environmental sound opening of her track “Nymphology” as the camera focused on a seeming portrait of herself as the pink creature as she announced the tour. The singer is set to hit the road on May 30 in Denver, before making her way to cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, New York City, Cincinnati, and St. Louis.
More from Rolling Stone
All-American Rejects Announce 2023 'Wet Hot All-American Summer' Tour
Tears For Fears Schedule 2023 Dates for 'the Tipping Point Tour Part II'
Fans on her mailing list will be able to access presale tickets on Wednesday before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Martinez released her album Portals — featuring songs such as “Death,” “Void,” and “Battle of the Larynx” — last Friday, after performing festival shows in South America while in character. (She’s set to do so again for her North American tour.)
“With Portals, Martinez delivers an effortlessly inventive, mature record that reintroduces her as an artist unafraid to start from scratch and tackle complex, difficult ideas,” a Rolling Stone review of the new album says. “She’s letting us inside her world, and the story she tells is crystal clear.”
This is Martinez’s first time on the road since 2019 and 2020’s K-12 Tour. Before then, she performed her LP Cry Baby on the road from 2015 to 2017 for a whopping total of 124 shows.
“I hope the weight of mortality that society has placed on people becomes lighter. I hope grief becomes easier for people while listening to this record,” Martinez wrote on Instagram about Portals upon its release Friday. “That they can enjoy this life to the fullest knowing that we’re all just here to grow, create, feel, and have shared experiences with one another to help each other evolve.”
Melanie Martinez’s Portals Tour Dates
May 30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
June 1 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
June 3 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
June 4 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
June 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 7 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
June 9 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
June 10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
June 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
June 17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
June 20 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
June 21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
June 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 27 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
June 28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
June 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline at The Mann
July 1 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 2 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
July 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Nautica Pavilion*
July 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
July 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
July 10 – St. Louis @ Saint Louis Music Park
July 11 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
July 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
July 14 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
July 15 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Best of Rolling Stone