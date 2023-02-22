Melanie Mark, first First Nations female to serve in B.C. Legislature, resigns

Melanie Mark, the MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant since 2016, has resigned. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Melanie Mark, the first First Nations female to serve in the British Columbia Legislature and as a cabinet minister, has resigned.

Holding an eagle feather and wearing her grandfather's beaded mooseskin coat, Mark, the MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, broke into tears and pulled no punches about what she experienced in provincial politics, saying that "institutions fundamentally resist change ... particularly colonial institutions and government at large."

"This place felt like a torture chamber," said Mark. "I will not miss the character assassination."

Mark was first elected in 2016 and served as minister of advanced education, skills, and training, and then tourism minister until September 2022, when she resigned from the portfolio for medical leave "to focus on pressing and urgent personal matters."

More to come.