Melanie Lynskey shows off ‘adorable’ new tattoo of her daughter’s drawing

While many folks get random tattoos to show off gorgeous artwork on their bodies forevermore, plenty of us get tattoos to represent something meaningful and special. And Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey decided to combine those two reasons with her most recent tattoo of a recreation of a drawing her 5-year-old daughter did of a cat. Her daughter’s beautiful artwork will be displayed as a meaningful reminder for the rest of Lynskey’s life.

She shared the adorable piece on her Instagram, saying, “I’m so happy to be bringing this adorable tattoo into 2024 with me … it’s a meticulous recreation of a drawing my 5-year-old daughter did, and it reminds me even in the most challenging moments that there is true joy in my life and fills me with deep gratitude,” she captioned. She also gave thanks to “the incredibly kind and talented @graeme.allan at @sacredtattoonz” for giving her this sentimental piece while she was in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

We love Melanie Lynskey for being a down-to-earth mama and how she’s so honest and genuine—after all, she did thank her nanny in her best actress acceptance speech for the Critic’s Choice Awards, as well as graciously thank everyone else under the sun. And on her Instagram she lists herself as a “mama” first, and an actor second.

But getting this tattoo of her 5-year-old’s drawing definitely adds to that relatability factor. Many parents (and even aunties) in the comment section shared they also had drawings from their children permanently inked on their bodies. One fan said, “I did the same thing with my little girls drawing on my leg! Stick people,stick flowers and a stick sun! I’ll love it forever.”

A proud aunt shared, “I have my nieces handwriting on me from a note she wrote when she was 5, makes me happy every time I see it!!”

It’s obvious Lynskey is just so in love with her kid, saying in another post celebrating her daughter’s fifth birthday, “The kindest, sweetest, coolest little person. I can’t believe how lucky I am to be her mama. 5 years of pure joy,” but having this cute kitty memorialized on her body forever is just next level.

So let’s take a page from Luynskey’s book (Instagram) and remember to find gratitude and joy even during life’s most difficult challenges in this new year—and head over to your local tattoo shop and get your own kid’s drawing on your body forever. That’s the energy we need to bring to 2024.