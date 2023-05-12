Melanie Lynskey down for Two and a Half Men reunion now that Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre made up

Melanie Lynskey didn't know that her Two and a Half Men costar Charlie Sheen had made up with their old boss Chuck Lorre, but she's happy they did.

She's even open to the idea of hopping in a reunion of the show, should it happen.

Charlie Sheen attends the premiere of California Strong Drive In Night at Calimigos on May 22, 2021 (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images) Melanie Lynskey poses for a photo shoot to promote the return of "Yellowjackets" season 2, streaming exclusively on Paramount+, at IET London on April 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty; Dave Benett/Getty Charlie Sheen (left) and Melanie Lynskey

After Sheen went on a scorched-earth campaign against Chuck Lorre in 2011 and was subsequently fired from the show, few thought they would ever work together again.

But this is Hollywood, baby! Lorre is developing his first Max show, How to Be a Bookie starring Sebastian Maniscalco with Sheen in a recurring role.

And Lynskey loves to hear it.

"The last time I was texting with Charlie, he seemed to be in such a good place, like an honestly good place," Lynskey told Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast. "I always hope the best for both of them. Honestly. I think that's amazing."

TWO AND A HALF MEN, Charlie Sheen, Melanie Lynskey, 'A Little Clammy and None To Fresh', (Season 5, aired March 24, 2008), 2003-, photo: Mitchell Haddad / © CBS / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Mitchell Haddad/CBS/Everett Charlie Sheen (left) and Melanie Lynskey on 'Two and a Half Men'

Lynskey played Rose, the stalker, friend, and eventual lover of Sheen's character Charlie on Two and a Half Men. When Sheen was fired and replaced with Ashton Kutcher as Walden, Rose took to stalking him instead. In the series finale, Rose is discovered to have been keeping Charlie in a pit for four years.

So if there was a reunion, Lynksey would be down, even though Rose should probably still be in jail, considering the pit and all.

"I mean, I'd do a guest star if they want," Lynksey said. "There were moments on that show that were so fun. And I do genuinely love live audience sitcoms. There's nothing like the energy of it, especially when people know the show and love the show."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: