Melanie Lynskey has always been brilliant – finally, with Yellowjackets, the world is seeing it

Annabel Nugent
·7 min read
Since her 1994 debut aged 15 (top right), Melanie Lynskey has consistently turned in scene-stealing performances (Alamy/Showtime)
Since her 1994 debut aged 15 (top right), Melanie Lynskey has consistently turned in scene-stealing performances (Alamy/Showtime)

Yellowjackets is all anyone can talk about right now. Granted, the pulpy psychological thriller – currently airing on Sky Atlantic – offers ample intrigue and material to pore over. The series follows a high school girls’ football team whose plane crashes in the wilderness en route to a tournament, before toggling back and forth between the crash’s violent aftermath and its present-day survivors – played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. The mystery has found a natural home on Reddit where fans discuss theory after theory. But amid the debris of debate, there has been one thesis to emerge that everyone can agree on: Lynskey is a revelation – and always has been.

It’s been easy to take the Kiwi actor for granted. Across a career that spans three decades – including a 12-year run as Charlie Sheen’s neighbour-cum-stalker Rose in Two and a Half Men – she’s quietly and consistently put in the work as a character actor. Lysnkey has made small-time appearances in big-time projects: she’s been the wife (Don’t Look Up, Flags of Our Fathers); the co-worker (Shattered Glass, Mrs America); the friend (Sweet Home Alabama, Coyote Ugly); the weirdo (Girlboss, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World). “Scene-stealing” is the adjective most frequently used to describe her performances. Lynskey has said in interviews that it’s work she is proud to do. But it’s also work that is often, by nature, overlooked. The success of Yellowjackets should finally change that.

The actor plays the adult version of Shauna, a top student who was Ivy League-bound pre-crash. (Sophie Nélisse plays her as a quietly headstrong teenager, who is overlooked for her shinier BFF.) Lynskey’s Shauna is a mild-mannered, small-town housewife who does laundry, rows with her daughter and beheads rabbits using a shovel without thinking twice. You know, normal soccer mum stuff. There’s a practised calm in Lynskey’s performance that belies a curdling rage.

There is something very meta about Lynskey finding her spotlight in Shauna, a character who is initially sidelined before she assumes main character status. It’s a dynamic that the actor is both familiar with and exceeds in portraying. The position of reluctant sidekick, if done well, is complex. There’s an edge of resentment to the affection; a noxious shame mingled with tenderness that Lynskey is so good at embodying. You can see it in her earlier films. Her earliest film, even.

Lynskey made her debut together with Kate Winslet in Peter Jackson’s 1994 drama Heavenly Creatures. She was 15 at the time; Winslet was 19. The film adapted the true story of Pauline Parker (played by Lynskey) and Juliet Hulme (Winslet): a pair of genteel schoolgirls in Christchurch, New Zealand, who became feverishly attached to one another. When Pauline’s mother threatened to end their friendship, the two girls bludgeoned her to death with a brick stuffed in a stocking. Pauline and Juliet were convicted of murder in 1954.

Jackson’s film is haunting. Certainly because of its true subject matter, but also owing to Lynskey’s brooding performance. Somehow at that young age, she was able to telegraph hysteria, hatred, humour, arousal, curiosity, and danger. Right at the end of the film, there is a moment when Pauline and Juliet are having afternoon tea with Pauline’s mother hours before they kill her. One scone remains on the cake stand and Pauline encourages her mum to take it. At first she declines, protesting that she is “watching her figure”. “Go on,” Pauline urges her. “Treat yourself.” Lynskey was an unusually physical child actor, conveying multitudes of emotion in a single smirk or eyebrow raise. As she looks up beneath glowering eyebrows, it’s unsure whether her words are a show of kindness or a taunt made in the knowledge of the murder to come. It’s an astonishing scene in a film that should’ve been the catalyst for Lynskey’s career like it was for Winslet’s.

But even then, Lynskey came up against the sidekick dynamic in real life too. “I was the person who was just sitting there while everyone was excited about somebody prettier,” Lynskey recently told Rolling Stone. Winslet dressed in Gucci at the film’s premiere; Lynskey wore something she found at a shop in New Zealand. The actor recalled being sent home halfway through the film’s press tour because disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein (who was behind the movie) said “nobody really wanted to hear from me”.

The year after Heavenly Creatures, Winslet received her first Oscar nomination for Sense and Sensibility. Lynskey’s next role didn’t come until two years after. But the long stretch of films that came after Heavenly Creatures never utilised Lynskey quite as well. There were supporting roles in the 1998 romance Ever After: A Cinderella Story starring Drew Barrymore, and the cult classic But I’m A Cheerleader a year later. She was cast in the 2000 film Coyote Ugly as Gloria, the fuddy duddy best friend of a fledgling songwriter (Piper Perabo) who gets to chase her dreams to New York City. In the 2002 romcom Sweet Home Alabama, Lynskey similarly plays Lurlynn, the country bumpkin pal who Reese Witherspoon’s ingenue casts aside.

Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet made their joint feature debut as murderous best friends in Peter Jackson&#x002019;s 1994 drama &#x002018;Heavenly Creatures&#x002019; (Rex)
Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet made their joint feature debut as murderous best friends in Peter Jackson’s 1994 drama ‘Heavenly Creatures’ (Rex)

Then came a turning point, circa 2009 to 2012. Filmmakers seemed to wake up to Lynskey’s largely untapped potential and began giving her bigger parts in bigger films. She more than held her own as Matt Damon’s wife in Steven Soderbergh’s The Informant! and George Clooney’s little sister in Up in the Air.

It wasn’t until 2012 that Lynskey was cast again as a protagonist. In the indie comedy-drama Hello I Must Be Going, she plays Amy, an unemployed divorcee who moves back in with her parents and begins an affair with a 19-year-old suitor (Christopher Abbott). For the first time since Heavenly Creatures, Lynskey appears in every scene. The part circled an idea which has become central to the actor’s oeuvre: that middle-aged women – routinely shoved to the peripheries of film and society – possess the same complex, interesting, sexual, messy interior life as anyone else. It’s a thread that was taken further by Lynskey’s leading role as the soft but steely Michelle Pierson in the brilliant 2016 series Togetherness. The drama-comedy series –about two couples living under the same roof – was cancelled by HBO after just one critically acclaimed season. Its premature departure remains one of the channel’s stupidest decisions.

Lynskey has held her own opposite bona fide stars including Matt Damon in 2009&#x002019;s &#x002018;The Informant!&#x002019; (Alamy)
Lynskey has held her own opposite bona fide stars including Matt Damon in 2009’s ‘The Informant!’ (Alamy)

Lynskey is mercurial in her acting. In interviews, Soderbergh attested to just how “watchable” Lynskey is. “You never quite know what you’re going to get, you just know it’s going to be good,” said the director. “Her rhythms are really unusual, like her cadence and her reaction times to things, and the way she sort of lays out a sentence.” There’s something about her presence that makes a scene, or even an entire film, more exciting. Anything can happen when she’s on screen. The glimmer of danger beaming beneath her cherubic cheeks in Heavenly Creatures is the same current rippling beneath her placid veneer in Yellowjackets some 30 years later. It wouldn’t have been entirely untoward for her character in the recent Netflix blockbuster Don’t Look Up to pull out a gun and shoot her cheating husband (Leonardo DiCaprio) in the knees –a move, by the way, I would’ve backed wholeheartedly. Lynskey plays her characters on a knife’s edge, or rather like an exposed wire hovering above the edge of a swimming pool.

Until now, Lynskey’s career could be sorted into two categories: small parts in big things and big parts in small things. Across the board, though, the actor turns in award-worthy performances on par with industry greats. A mainstream recognition of her talent is long overdue, but it has thankfully arrived in the form of Yellowjackets. While Lynskey’s name doesn’t phonetically lend itself as easily to a catchy portmanteau such as #Dernaissance or #Hahnaissance – the recent hashtags symbolising the re-appreciation of the historically overlooked Laura Dern and Kathryn Hahn – there’s no doubt we’re witnessing the actor’s resurgence. About damn time.

‘Yellowjackets’ is available to stream on Sky Atlantic; the final episode will be released on 24 January

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Amid Mysterious FBI Search, Texas Lawmaker Speaks Out: 'Will Fully Cooperate in Any Investigation'

    More than a dozen federal agents could be seen walking in and out of the 66-year-old Cuellar's home, taking what appeared to be "cases and other items" from the property

  • Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Photos Seemingly Confirm Her Relationship with Pete Davidson

    There's more than one clue.

  • Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian 'are going strong,' says source

    Pete Davidson is no stranger to media attention (just look at who he's dated), but is it getting to his head now that he's with Kim Kardashian? A new report claims the comedian is being "a total diva at SNL" alleging he skipped rehearsals earlier this week to hang out with Kardashian. "He missed the first few days of rehearsal last week and was still allowed to be in Saturday’s show. Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him," a source alleged to The Sun.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • NHL pioneer O'Ree says having Bruins retire jersey an honor

    BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree has experienced many honours during his lifetime, from becoming the NHL's first black player in 1958 with the Boston Bruins to being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. But the 86-year-old says having his No. 22 jersey retired in Boston on Tuesday will rank right up there near the top. “It was something that I’ve never dreamed of,” O’Ree said in a phone interview Monday. “I was very fortunate to be called up to the Bruins in 1958 and played with them ’60 and

  • Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense