The former couple showed up at the post-show bash to support Johnson, who hosted 'SNL' for the second time on Saturday

Gotham/GC Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas support Dakota Johnson at 'SNL' afterparty

Dakota Johnson had the full support of her family following her Saturday Night Live success this weekend.

After hosting the late-night sketch comedy show, Johnson, 34, blew off some steam at the SNL afterparty, where she was joined by her mom, Melanie Griffith, and her stepfather, Antonio Banderas.

The Madame Web star arrived at the post-show bash in a sheer, floor-length black gown paired with a cropped black jacket, a black purse and black heels, while her mom, 66, also wore an all-black outfit.

Banderas, 63, opted for a pop of color as he paired a dark blue leather jacket with a navy top and black pants.

Griffith’s attendance at the afterparty came after she praised her daughter on Instagram ahead of her SNL appearance. “Comedienne extraordinaire #proudmama,” the retired actress wrote as she reshared one of Johnson’s SNL promo videos.

Gotham/GC Demi Moore arrives at the 'SNL' afterparty on January 28, 2024, in New York City.

Johnson’s famous parents weren’t the only A-listers in attendance at the post-show bash. Demi Moore and Jimmy Fallon also joined in on the fun, with the late-night host celebrating himself as he made several cameos in the episode alongside his close friend and the night’s musical guest, Justin Timberlake.

Moore, 61, brought her dog along for the night, and stored the puppy in a cross-body bag as she entered the party. Fallon, 49, wore a gray suit jacket with a black v-neck sweater and green pants as he arrived at the N.Y.C. restaurant to celebrate another successful Saturday night at his former home.



Gotham/GC Jimmy Fallon arrives at the 'SNL' afterparty on January 28, 2024, in New York City.

While Griffith and Banderas separated in 2015 after nearly two decades of marriage, they remain close and are always there to support their kids.

“Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend,” the actor told PEOPLE in 2019. “I love her and will love her until the day I die. She’s my family.”

The former couple shares daughter Stella, 27, but Banderas also helped Griffith raise Johnson (whom she shares with her first husband Don Johnson) and son Alexander Bauer (whom Griffith shares with her second husband, Steven Bauer).

“I was there because I love their mother and I am totally taken with their mother and they were the most important part of what she came with,” Banderas said of his involvement in the kids’ lives. “Very soon they understood that. They called me Paponio, a mixture between Papa and Antonio."



