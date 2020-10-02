Melania Trump was recorded saying some pretty awkward things about the White House

From Cosmopolitan

This morning news broke that Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania Trump, have tested positive for coronavirus and are now isolating in the White House – which, according to a new unearthed recording from July 2018, Melania was getting pretty fed up with in the run up to Christmas. Oh...

A phone call between Melania and former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff (who has just released a new tell-all book, Melania and Me) has been shared by American news site CNN, and during it, Melania vents her frustrations at having to decorate the grand space for the festive season. She also can be heard complaining about the criticism aimed at her husband over his crackdown illegal immigration, which saw families torn apart and young children separated from their parents.

"I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas, and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children?’ That they were separated," Melania says. "Give me a f*cking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?" She continues, "I’m working my ass off at Christmas stuff. You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it right?"

Melania continued with, "I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance... [it] needs to go through the process and through the law."



In secretly recorded audio, Melania Trump says about reporters asking her about kids separated at border: "Give me a fucking break." She assails the "liberal media," says she doesn't want to do a story on Fox, and adds, "Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decorations?" pic.twitter.com/Ia2U2WmzN5 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 2, 2020

Responding to the leaked recording, Stephanie Grisham, Melania's chief of staff, said in a statement that Wolkoff, a former Vogue staffer, who secretly taped the President's wife was acting narcissistically: "Secretly taping the First Lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance. The timing of this continues to be suspect, as does this never-ending exercise in self-pity and narcissism."

On the subject of detainment centres, Melania was heard in another recording saying that children were being "taken care of nicely". This comes in contrast to footage showing infants sleeping in cages in some centres.

View photos Photo credit: Patrick McMullan - Getty Images More

"The kids, they say, 'Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?' It's so sad to hear it but they didn't have that in their own countries, they sleep on the floor," says The First Lady. "They are taken care of nicely there. But you know, yeah, they are not with parents, it's sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something."

Trump supporters have interpreted the recording as positive, saying it sounds as though Melania is simply more focussed on more pressing issues than Christmas decorations. "First of all, the person who recorded her private conversations with Melania Trump is a two faced creep. Who does that? More importantly, it shows that Melania wanted to help kids more than decorate for Christmas. I don’t see how this makes her look bad," wrote one.

Others believe the recording suggests Melania has little empathy for immigrant children, and reference a jacket she wore boasting the slogan 'I really don't care, do u?' around the time detention centres were coming under scrutiny.