What will Melania Trump do next?

Melania Trump was last seen on Tuesday, casting her vote in Florida

If you were a fly on the wall of the White House, where on Saturday would you have wanted to be?

Not watching Donald Trump as he returned home from his golf game: his fury and denial was all too predictable. Not watching Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump: their despondency and growing alarm was equally expected.

The prime spot was certainly wherever Melania Trump was, to watch how she took the news.

On the night of the 2016 election, we know how she felt.

"Melania was in tears - and not of joy," wrote Michael Wolff in his book Fire and Fury, in an account backed up by other reporters.

On Saturday she may well have felt the same – this time, however, with tears of relief. The 50-year-old Slovenian-born model has done little to dispel rumours of her reluctance to play the game of first lady.

Some went further, with former White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman claiming she planned to divorce her husband as soon as she could, post-presidency.

"Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce," she said.

"If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."

Whether the former reality TV show contestant was close enough to the first lady to know how she felt was unclear. Ms Manigault Newman was fired from the White House and left after a year, going on to release an explosive memoir of her time there and air recordings she had made inside the Situation Room, in a highly unusual breach of protocol.

Furthermore, the first lady is known to be intensely private, and with few close confidantes: behind the expensive smile and the icy glamour, does anyone really know what is going on?

She is so elusive that the internet has revelled in "Fake Melania" theories, speculating endlessly on whether she has a body double stand in for events she would rather not attend.

Melania Trump is pictured with her husband on the campaign trail

CNN on Saturday reported that Ms Trump was inside the White House, "keeping to herself", and not engaged in any strategy sessions with other Trump family members or senior administration officials.

She did tweet on Sunday her support for her husband’s argument, however.

“The American people deserve fair elections,” she said. “Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020

Ms Trump's next move will be motivated by two things: the welfare of their son Barron, 14, and money.

Many had sympathy for Ms Trump in the early days of the campaign and his presidency – after all, she was hardly the first glamorous woman to marry a billionaire 25 years her senior.

That soon soured when she began taking action straight out of the Donald Trump playbook, like threatening legal action against the delighted residents of her tiny Slovenian hometown who promoted her image, and claiming in court documents that highly libellous accusations about her damaged her “unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” as first lady “to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories”.

It is taken as fact that Ms Trump, like the two women who were Mr Trump's wives before her, has a pre-nuptial agreement.

